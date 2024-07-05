‘Maybe This Isn’t the Best Time’: Tigers Woods Faces Backlash Over Plans to Open a Bar Weeks After Golfer Looked ‘Sauced’ at Charity Event

Tiger Woods is not letting their boozy missteps get in the way of big business after revealing a new venture with Justin Timberlake.

The two celebrities are set to bring the play, eat, and drink atmosphere of their premium sports bar, T-Squared Social, abroad just one year after opening the flagship location in bustling Midtown Manhattan, New York.

Tiger Woods faces criticism for opening a bar with Justin Timberlake weeks after looks sauced at an event and JT’s DUI arrest. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The entertainment complex will be housed in the transformed New Picture House Cinema, a historical theater built in St. Andrews, Scotland, in 1930. The venture is expected to boost the local economy, bringing 40 to 45 new jobs to the small town. The social club will also retain two of the theater’s original screens. T-Squared offers golf simulators, duckpin bowling, and darts.

Local authority Fife Council has approved building to begin within the next three years. It is believed that the business will be “crucial in helping to secure a cinema offering going forward.” The “In Time” actor has a history of being a golf fan, even competing in St. Andrews’ Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019.

That same year, the singer and golf superstar forged a tight-knit bond after bonding over their shared experiences in fatherhood. Woods is a father to a daughter and a son he shares with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Timberlake, 43, is the father of two sons that he shares with his wife, actress Jessica Biel.

News of Timberlake and Woods’ expanding business has been met with roasting sessions on social media. When TMZ shared a post about the endeavor on Instagram, one person commented, “The bar will be called The Drunken Disordly.” Someone else quipped, “Does this bar have a drive through?” On Twitter, a user remarked, “Can only imagine how strong the drinks will be!” Another user tweeted, “Will it be called the DUI Club?”

World Gold Hall of Fame inductee Woods also has a past of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was found asleep at the wheel in Florida in 2017 and exhibited slurred speech.

A toxicology report determined he had a cocktail of sleep aids like Ambien, opioid pain pills, anxiety medicine, and THC in his system. The golfer said the medicinal combination was to help with his back pain and insomnia.

He pleaded guilty to reckless driving and was ordered to complete a 12-month diversion program and pay a $250 first-time offender fine. He was also required to fulfill 50 hours of community service and attend DUI school.

In Woods’ public apology for his actions, he was adamant that he had not consumed alcohol and that he would ensure that history would not repeat itself again. However, his sobriety came under question again in June when he fans felt that he appeared “sauced” at a charity poker event in Las Vegas.

“Maybe this isn’t the best time,” said one X user. Another said, “Both have had DUI arrests, so maybe not the best people to run a bar. I guess they could always lean into it and put their mugs shots on the coasters.”

The “Man of the Woods” is fresh off of a DWI arrest in the Big Apple. The singer was arrested by a Sag Harbor police officer on June 18 after being pulled over for failure to maintain a lane and not stopping and running a stop sign. Along with the two citations, he was charged with driving while under influence after the officer claimed he detected a strong odor of alcohol from inside the vehicle.

The arresting officers wrote in his report that the NSYNC standout’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” according to People. The “Mirrors” artist reportedly refused to take a breathalyzer at the scene.

His mugshot not only went viral but has become a work of art as a limited-edition piece at the Romany Kramoris Galley in Sag Harbor. The image is available in several colors and goes for a reported $520 each. Fans have also slapped his face on the t-shirts worn to Janet Jackson’s concert with the words “Justice for Janet.”

The Grammy Award-winner has not released an official statement, though representatives have hinted that he will address the controversy in detail at a later time. For now, it seems as though audiences at his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” stops in Chicago and Boston are the only ones who have heard his remarks about the matter.