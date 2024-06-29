‘He Needs to be Arrested’: LeBron James Fans Demand Legal Action Against Angry Fan Who Leaked His Location After Being Denied a Selfie 

NBA superstar LeBron James is one of the most recognizable sports figures in the world, but notoriety can also have some drawbacks. The Lakers star found out the hard way during a recent trip to New York.

In a video posted on June 27, just hours before it was announced that Bronny James would be joining his father as the newest Los Angeles Laker draftee, a disgruntled fan aired out LeBron James location after being denied a photo with the NBA star.

James was spotted at a restaurant in New York City. Apparently, the fan was shut down by security as he approached him and asked for a photograph. In retaliation, the fan recorded a video and encouraged other fans to “pull up.”

“Yo, Bron dubbed my picture,” the fan said. “I’m about to make his sh— dumb hot.”

LeBron James now has his son Bronny James on the Los Angeles Lakers. (Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

“Everybody, pull up. That n—ga having lunch right here,” the fan said before showing the restaurant where James was dining. According to the post, the restaurant was Au Cheval in Lower Manhattan.

“If y’all want a picture with LeBron, everybody pull up here right here… Right now. He eating lunch with Dwyane Wade,” the man said before the video concluded.

James was not seen in the video. However, the fan showed multiple vehicles believed to be those of James and his entourage.

Upon the video going viral, other fans condemned the man for sharing the NBA star’s location.

Man dropped LeBron James' location online for refusing to take a picture with him 😳



pic.twitter.com/E91Sz8Uc5b — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) June 27, 2024

A grown man did all of this over a picture,” a social media user stated.

“The f—ing entitlement of you ppl,” said another fan. “This is why famous ppl hate y’all so much and don’t even wanna interact with y’all no more. y’all don’t know boundaries and think because you see them on tv or listen to their music that they OWE you attention. they don’t owe you S—T.”

Other fans believed there should be consequences for the man’s actions.

“He needs to be arrested for this childish a— behavior. Thank God nothing happened,” one X user stated.

Another fan ranted, “He is so corny. LeBron, or any other athlete for that matter, is not entitled to take a picture with you just because you are a fan. And posting his location, knowing how bad the world is, horrendous. Normally, I don’t agree with people getting sued, but this is an exception!!!”

“That legal ordeal going to be very unpleasant. Doxxing and cyber stalking and I hope Bron press it to make a point,” tweeted a third fan.

It is unclear whether James was actually inside the restaurant at the time, as the video did not provide any visual confirmation. James lives in Los Angeles, but he may have traveled to New York for the 2024 NBA draft. The annual event took place in Brooklyn on June 26 and 27. James’ eldest son, Bronny, was drafted by the Lakers on June 27. Bronny will now have the opportunity to play alongside his father in the NBA.

James took to social media to celebrate his eldest son’s draft selection. “LEGACY!!!!!!” James captioned an Instagram photo of him sitting courtside with a young Bronny.