‘Don’t Try No Sh—-‘: Eddie Murphy Hits Back, Says Martin Lawrence Will Pay for Wedding if His Daughter Marries Murphy’s Son ‘I Just Paid for a Wedding’

Fans have been hearing wedding bells ever since Martin Lawrence‘s daughter Jasmin Lawrence caught the bouquet at the wedding of Eddie Murphy‘s daughter Bria Murphy last July. Jasmin has been dating Eddie Murphy’s son Eric, since July 2021, and fans love the idea of the two becoming one. But for now many just refer to them as “Hollywood royalty.”

Lawrence joked last June about Eric’s dad paying for their wedding, but Murphy recently said, “That’s not how it goes.”

During a chat with Canadian outlet Etalk, the 61-year-old explained that he was not letting Jasmin’s father get out of paying for his daughter’s wedding as it’s traditionally done.

“My daughter just got married and I had to pay. I really had to pay and you have to do the same, Martin,” said Murphy. “Don’t try to switch it up. Don’t try to change no s—, and do no Hollywood switch. You paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying.”

He added, “And the wedding better be wonderful.”

(Top photo) Eric and Eddie Murphy, (bottom photo) Jasmin and Martin Lawrence. (Photos: @ericmurphy777/Instagram, @jasmin_lawrence/Instagram)

As footage from Murphy’s interview circulated online, fans laughed hilariously at the “Shrek” actor’s response. Some viewed the moment as a segue into another movie starring him and Lawrence. Others suggested the comedic actors do a remake of the 1991 film “Father of the Bride,” which follows a father coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding.

“Great premise for a movie!

“Father of the bride remake!! Lol.”

“They should have a comedy battle off and whoever wins doesnt have to pay. That would be great for the fans.”

“I hope they have a beautiful wedding.”

“They better be singing THE UPPER ROOOOOOM.”

Eddie Murphy & Martin Lawrence have me like 😂😂 every time! “Life” is a classic comedy movie. pic.twitter.com/zJ9ITfAHMs — 𝓒𝓸𝔃𝔂 𝓢𝓮𝓪𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@JamesKellyXO) April 3, 2021

Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy’s 1999 film “Life” was a box office hit, grossing over $63 million. They both also appeared in “Boomerang,” which wasn released in 1992 and grossed over $70 million.

Jasmin is the oldest of Lawrence’s three daughters and the only child he shares with his ex-wife Patricia Southall. Following in her father’s footsteps, the Duke University alumna landed a small role in his famous film “Bad Boys for Life” and debuted on the reality television series, “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules,” in January 2022.

Meanwhile, Eric is a writer and voice actor in Hollywood. He is Murphy’s firstborn child out of 10, and his mother is Murphy’s ex Paulette McNeely.