Sasha Obama ‘Stalked’ By Paparazzi While Roaming the Cold Streets of New York In a Crop Top

Sasha Obama seemingly brought her Los Angeles fashion to the cold streets of New York.

Over the weekend, the youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted leaving a New York café called Anton’s in the West Village on Sunday, Dec. 3rd.

Sasha Obama sports crop top in rainy New York weather. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News via Getty Images)

DailyMail obtained and shared photos of Sasha, 22, who seemingly came to The Big Apple unprepared for its dreary and rainy weather. In the images, the University of Southern California graduate donned a white crop top that rested right above her pierced belly button.

She paired the clean tank with black low-rise sweatpants, a maroon bag, dark shades, and a pair of yellow and black New Balance sneakers. Sasha accessorized her relaxed ensemble by wearing her long braids pulled into a high ponytail.

Sasha’s older sister, Malia Obama, joined her on this excursion and appeared to be dressed for the rainy occasion. In photos shared online, the screenwriter could be seen rocking a long-sleeved gray sweater, light-washed baggy jeans, and chunky black boots.

Malia, 25, bundled herself up in a long black trench coach in an attempt to keep the raindrops away from her face.

The beloved duo was also accompanied by a few friends as they roamed around Manhattan.

Sasha Obama braves the wet and cold New York weather in a CROP TOP – while sister Malia hides under a leather trench coat – as siblings enjoy rainy day lunch date with friends | Daily Mail Online https://t.co/kEXHTuGaSd — BlackInformant (@BlackInformant) December 5, 2023

It’s currently unclear what brought Malia and Sasha to NYC since they reside on the West Coast of the U.S. where they navigate adulthood side-by-side as sisters, roommates, and best friends.

News about the Harvard grad and her younger sibling becoming roomies was revealed by their mother during a 2022 interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on “Today with Hoda and Jenna.”

“To see them in that place where they’re one another’s support systems and they got each other’s backs, it’s just; it’s the thing that a mother would want,” Obama shared.

The successful 59-year-old proudly added that her daughters’ experiences of being in the limelight for eight years pulled them closer. “The thing I love the most is that those two girls are each other’s best friend,” said Obama.

Although Sasha and Malia no longer reside in The White House, that hasn’t stopped paparazzi from snapping photos of them doing everyday things such as taking an outside stroll or even going grocery shopping.

I'm curious, do they stalk other ex president children or is it just the Obamas cause this is just weird https://t.co/ktNod7Cg2k — ♡ 𝙚𝙢𝙢𝙖⁷ 🇳🇬 GOLDEN 🍁 (@e_uphoriankooki) December 5, 2023

Just recently, social media users blasted tabloids for “stalking” Obama’s daughters and even suggested that kids of other former or current U.S. Presidents don’t receive nearly as much coverage compared to the twosome.

While no one can control the paparazzi, Sasha and Malia have managed to keep a low-profile lifestyle and only garner attention whenever they’re spotted outside.