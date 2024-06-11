‘We Might Have to Cut This Sh— Off’: Halle Berry Accidentally Gives a Peep Show While Struggling During This wardrobe malfunction

Talk about suffering for fashion.

Remember when Halle Berry posted a video of her strutting down a hotel lobby in a black and-white Anna Quan top and skirt? Fans could not get enough of her power walk and congratulated her on being the epitome of beauty and fierceness.

Halle Berry goes viral for video of her accidental nip slip while trying to undress. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

That was Saturday, June 8.

Fast-forward to Monday, June 10, and Berry treated her 8.6 million followers on Instagram and 978K followers on the X platform to a candid behind-the-scenes look at the less glamorous side of fashion.

Her caption read, “Bad and Booshy back at it slaving for fashion!”

In a hilarious video, the “Jungle Fever” actress shared her struggle to escape the top corset of her outfit. Her celebrity stylist, Lindsay Flores, tried to help her but seemed to just get in the way.

Flores attempted to simply pull the top over Berry’s head, but it was too tight. Despite pulling the garb for the Oscar winner, she forgot one detail: This top was a little more complicated than a regular T-shirt that can be pulled over one’s head in a second.

“Owww, b—ch, there’s a zipper,” the 57-year-old shouted in agony before saying, “You’re making it harder than it has to be.”

As the stylist continued to get the top off, Berry cried out because the shirt snapped her “boob.”

“Jesus, Jesus. We might have to cut it off,” Flores suggests, as the actress bends over while still in her stiletto heels.

Berry’s attempts to wriggle free from the top were both hilarious and endearing. The stylist continues to guide her through a series of contortions to free her arms from the constraining sleeves but keeps pulling Berry’s hair, causing her to yell.

“Wait, not over my head. Hold on, let me get my arms out,” the “Monster’s Ball” star says, before snapping, “Watch my boobs.”

The entire time, both women are half-laughing and half-screaming but still committed to getting Berry out of the top.

A cameraman capturing the moment is skillful, trying not to show Berry’s exposed breasts, but a few times fans were able to get a glimpse.

With a playful tone, Berry joked while looking in the camera, “Anna Quan, we might have to cut this s–t off.”

Ultimately, with a bit of teamwork and a lot of laughs, Berry and Flores managed to finally get her out of the tricky top.

While several actresses like Viola Davis, Melba Moore, Tabitha Brown, and Jurnee Smollett said they “felt seen” because they’ve been in this scenario before, some of her fans and friends understood her pain too.

“It’s good to know Halle gets stuck in her clothes like regular people…lol,” one person said.

One person was concerned and thought about calling 911 for the former beauty queen.

“Geezus, Halle!” one X user wrote. “I thought you guys were gonna call the fire department to get the jaws of life!”

Others were awestruck by her beauty (even in her struggle) and were excited just to get a peek at her berries.

“Hahaha Halle and her Berries out and we are here for it,” another joked.

One fan tweeted, “Can we take a moment to appreciate the fact that Ms Berry’s next landmark birthday will be 60 and her physique is just impeccable. I simply adore you.”

Berry is in tip-top shape. So much so that Time magazine placed her this year’s Top 100 Health list for her philanthropic efforts and advocacy for menopause research and treatment for women.

The star announced the honor in May, saying, “I don’t take this work lightly. I do it for all the women who feel uninformed or were made to feel lesser than because of the stage of life they’re in.”

“By talking about my experiences,” she added. “I hope other women feel inspired to tell their stories and combat the stigmas that have held us down for far too long.”