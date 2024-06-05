‘This Why Shaunie Kept It Moving’: Shaquille O’Neal’s New Video Leaves Fans Zooming In on His Nose 

NBA All-Star and all-around class clown Shaquille O’Neal took to his Instagram to share a casual video of him lip-synching to Alicia Key’s hit song “Fallin.”

Dressed in a black tank, the former Lakers player appeared relaxed in one of his homes as he passionately mouthed the words of the 2001 chart-topping song off the singer’s debut studio album, “Songs in A Minor.”

Fans immediately flooded his comments with a mix of amusement and playful teasing, especially prompted by extreme close-up of his face captured by his cellphone camera.

“Are those boogers or nose hair. Couldn’t focus on the performance,” one person joked on his profile. Another added, “How can I convince a non basketball watcher that he was one of the most dominant players in his era.”

Quickly, Shaq’s performance went viral, with Hollywood Unlocked posting it on its Instagram page, The outlet asked its followers if they would “Smash or Pass,” and many were quick to add that the four-time NBA champion was a hard pass.

“Only Fionna smashing that,” one person said, unaware of the multiple women that the baller has been linked to, including Brittany Renner, Karrine Steffans, Laura Govan, and Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander.

A few others believed the 52-year-old must have been hurt by a woman from his past and brought his ex-wife, Shaunie (O’Neal) Henderson into the conversation.

“This why Shaunie kept it moving. Dude you could have cleaned your nose,” said one person, while another added, “Who hurt you Shaq?”

The Hall of Famer’s video arrives weeks after the creator and producer of “Basketball Wives” shocked the world when she questioned if she was ever really in love with Shaq.

In her recently-released memoir, “Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms,” Shaunie wrote, “Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with.”

“I was in love with the idea of building a life together,” she continued. “I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while.”

Shaq replied in a post on his Instagram page, which read, “I understand…wouldn’t have been in love with me either wishing you all the best … all love. Shaq.”

The former couple were married from 2002 to 2009, and Shaq has since taken accountability for the infidelity that caused the demise of their union. From this union, the two welcomed four children: Shareef, 23; Amirah, 21; Shaqir, 20; and Me’arah, 18. The former NBA baller has an older daughter, Taahirah, 28, and also adopted Shaunie’s oldest son, Myles, 27, during their marriage.

Shaunie has since moved on and married Pastor Keion Henderson in May 2022.

The 15-time NBA All-Star was last reported to be dating Nigerian-American actress Annie Ilonzeh, known for her role as a “Charlie’s Angel.” Ilonzeh is about 11 years his junior and also starred in “Chicago Fire” as Emily Foster.

While the current status of their relationship remains uncertain, Shaq’s online antics and occasional nose debris haven’t hindered his dating prospects. With a net worth of half a billion dollars and a sharp sense of humor, the serial investor seems to have no trouble in the romance department.