‘It’s the Quivering Chin and Bottom Lip’: Fans Say Denzel Washington ‘Almost Had an Asthma Attack’ When Jamie Foxx Impersonated Him During Live Interview

Jamie Foxx fans are still getting a kick out of his spot-on impersonation of Denzel Washington. The multi-hyphenate entertainer routinely becomes a viral sensation as clips from an interview with his fellow Academy Award winner circulate on social media.

The sit-down was part of the 2018 “Off Script” series, a partnership between Grey Goose and Foxx, which saw him chat with a number of other stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Gabrielle Union, to name a few, about some of their most well-known roles, humor about being in Hollywood, and more.

Denzel Washington nearly falls out of his chair over Jamie Foxx doing an impression of him. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Washington’s nearly nine-minute video is comedy gold, though. At one point, the “Ray” actor shares, “We always talk about there were certain things that you would say in movies that became like your calling card.” One of the sayings was, “You get your f—king hands off me,” from his 1984 film “A Soldier’s Story.”

The actor-director smiled as he said, “Oh yeah,” seemingly pleasantly surprised that the singular moment stood out in his 30-plus year career.

Noting his comedic background, Foxx attempts to persuade the veteran movie star to recite the line with him. Instead, Washington turns the tables on him, having Foxx play his role. What ensued was a laughable moment of the “Blame It (On the Alcohol)” singer mocking his industry peer’s signature mannerisms.

“I’ll grab yo hand and you play me. ‘Ay!’” said the acclaimed veteran actor. Foxx, staring right into his eyes, says, “You get your f—king hand off me!” and aggressively snatches his arm away. Washington is simultaneously cast into a fit of laughter and sounding as though he needed to gasp for air. Foxx, still in character, sits there with a deadpan stare and trembling his lips together as Washington often does in his films.

The blockbuster talent recently reshared the snippet on Instagram. In the caption, Foxx wrote, “Full circle moment… I remember seeing Denzel at the Roxbury back in the day when I was trying to get on… now to have this go down…. Denzel impersonation in front of the great one himself … #igotastorytotell.”

In the comments, he was heaped praise and laughter for nailing the scene. “Its the quivering chin and bottom lip for me!” a follower wrote, stringing along a series of laughing emojis. “Denzel almost had an asthma attack playing with Jamie,” quipped another person.

A third individual jokingly described the “Training Day” star’s laughter as they wrote, “Why does Denzel laugh like he smoked a 12-pack of cigarettes.” A fourth comment read, “We need a Denzel Washington and Jamie Foxx movie.”

While the two men have yet to share the screen in a full-length film, Foxx has worked with one of Washington’s two daughters in the past.

Since rebounding from last year’s health scare, Foxx has teased that he has a story to tell, promising his supporters that he plans to do so in a comedy special aptly titled “What Had Happened Was.”