‘Yall Be Trying It’: Deion Sanders’ Daughter Deiondra Claps Back at Haters Claiming She Threw Shade at Boyfriend Jacquees By Saying Their Child Won’t Be His Namesake

Celebrity nepo kid Deiondra Sanders is finding out that parenthood is hard and she hasn’t even become a mother yet.

Recently, the internet went wild when she revealed the gender of her unborn child and told her child’s father singer Jacquees about her decision not to name her firstborn son after his dad.

Deiondra, who is the eldest child of sports legend Deion “Prime Time” Sanders, said unless she is married, her child that would be born out of wedlock would also have her last name included.

Deiondra Sanders and Jacquees reveal they are having a baby boy. (Photo: @deiondrasanders/Instagram)

After the 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, suggested his son be named after him, Deiondra replied, “I’m not agreeing to that.”

Later saying after some back and forth, she said, “That’s not gonna happen … ’cause I’m not married. So my last name is going as well.”

Fans immediately tied her decision to her wanting her son to be connected to the power that her dad’s lineage has provided for her and her siblings, four brothers and a sister.

“SMARTEST & BEST thing she has said thus far…. Yes babygirl,” one said, as another added, “That sanders name hold a lot of history he better change his last name to sanders. Shidddd.”

Deiondra didn’t waste any time addressing the backlash. She hopped on social media to clear the air, making it crystal clear that her comments were never meant to embarrass the “B.E.D.” singer or undermine his role in their child’s life.

“Yall really be trying it lol,” she wrote in note shared on her Instagram Story.

“What I SAID was my last name will be going in our childs name because I am not married and still use my last name,” she continued. “Que has worked very hard for own legacy and of course his son will have his last name also.”

Deiondra Sanders takes to social media to correct fans who think she was trying to shade her boyfriend. ((Photo @deiondrasanders/Instagram)

The Shade Room posted a screenshot from the story for its 29.3 million followers.

“She’s right, y’all are dragging it per usual. She is not married so she wants her kid to carry her maiden name as well. Moving on,” one person wrote.

“There are many cultures where children take both the parents last name. Nothing wrong with this at all,” another comment read. “I actually carry both my parents last name and it’s LIT lol y’all need to get out and see the world just a smidge lol.”

Others continued to lift the power of her dad’s name, saying, “Girl name that baby Deion Sanders jr and gone on by your day.”

“Shiiid Jacquees need to take the sanders name too,” one person joked.

Even with all of the noise around the baby’s name, Jacquees seems to be ecstatic that he is having his first child, a bouncing baby boy.

He posted the moment that he found about on his Instagram with the caption, “WE ARE HAVING A LIL BABY BOY THANK YOU JESUS! GOD IS GOOD!!!!” He shared additional posts out of excitement on his X.

I’m having a Baby Boy! 💙 pic.twitter.com/IisyT1ZP8F — King Of R&B (@Jacquees) May 20, 2024

The couple seemed happy and excited for the next leg of their journey ahead of welcoming their baby boy who may share both of their last names.