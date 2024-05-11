‘Looks More Like Your Brother’: Tisha Campbell Fans Do a Double Take Shares After She Shares Rare Photo of Her Father Months After His Unexpected Passing 

Months after her father’s passing and finding his adult tapes, actress Tisha Campbell honored his memory on what would have been his 77th birthday.

The “Martin” star shared a touching photograph of herself and her father with her 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

Tisha Campbell has described being left speechless after finding her late father’s adult tapes. (Photo: @tishacampbellmartin/Instagram)

In the snapshot, both she and her father, Clifton Vernon Ethridge Campbell, aka Cliff, can be seen dressed in black attire. Tisha, looking like a true daddy’s girl, is wearing a pinstriped vest and stylish bangle earrings, while her father rests his head tenderly on her shoulder as he sports a black T-shirt.

Her caption of the post was a touching letter to her dad, expressing how strong she’s been through this period of bereavement.

“It’s my dad’s first heavenly birthday. It sometimes feels like the world is off it’s axis since you’ve been gone but you would be so proud of me,” she wrote, before recalling some words that he used to say to her.

Fans flooded her comment section, sending virtual hugs and support to the “School Daze” actress and marveling at how good both of them look.

One of the first to give words of love was her “House Party” co-star, A.J. Johnson, who sympathized with her loss. “Losing dad…A club we don’t choose membership in..so KNOWWW I’m hugging you extra tight today! His spirit has always been a strong presence… keep listening and trusting.”

Bowlegged Lou, who also appeared in the classic hip-hop movie, sent his support, commenting, “Your dad will always live in your heart. I remember meeting him lots of times. Cool dude.”

EGOT Viola Davis also complimented Campbell’s “beautiful tribute.”

One person zoned in on how young her dad looked in the picture. “DAD???? Looks more like your brother or something!!! May he rest in eternal comfort,” wrote one person.

Another said, “Daddy looks more like your sibling. So youthful, praying for you and your family Tish. Happy heavenly birthday to your dad.”

According to his obituary, Cliff passed away on Nov. 1, 2023. Born in Winchester, Virginia, he relocated to Rahway, New Jersey, at the age of 10, establishing roots in the area.

For over two decades, he dedicated himself to serving as a group home counselor for disadvantaged youths.

Later in life, he pursued his passion for chess, becoming a respected chess coach. Cliff’s true calling lay in helping others, particularly children, and he found fulfillment in sharing his chess knowledge with people from all walks of life. Whether teaching adults, children with special needs, or individuals and schools in underserved communities, Cliff’s impact was profound and far-reaching.

Some of those lessons were passed on to his surviving six children, including Tisha, and his multiple grandchildren. The “Not Another Church Movie” actress’s post shows that he is gone but not forgotten and that she is keeping bits with him every day.

“You used to say, ‘Every move should have a purpose, protect yourself like a queen protects the other pieces on a chess board by thinking two steps ahead of every man,’” Campbell continued in her post, remembering his chess lessons.

The former child star seemingly found out the hard way that she didn’t know everything about her father. While cleaning out his room, after his demise, Campbell stumbled across her dad’s dirty adult movie collection.

“Why I got to be the one to find the bulls—t,” the “Little Shop of Horror” star said. “We going through my dad’s s—t; look at this!”

“Look at this bulls–t here,” she said between laughing and rummaging through the neatly stacked DVD collection of titles like “Black Cobra,” “Milf Chocolate,” and “Hoochie C—ie Mamas.”

Another voice out of the camera’s frame said in amazement, “He could start a store right here!”

Campbell explained she had been trying to have her father throw out his old television.

“The last time I was here, I said, ‘Dad, let’s get rid of this. Why do you even have this? Nobody does DVDs anymore?’ she recalled in the video posted on social media. “[He said] ‘Nope, nope, you cannot take my DVD player! I want my —’ Now we know why. Ya nasty ass.”

Tisha Campbell saw her dead dad was a porn connoisseur and said “omg I gotta show this to social media” — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) December 1, 2023

As the 52-year-old pushes through this time of bereavement, it’s memories like this that will keep her laughing and thinking fondly of her beloved father.

Concluding her tribute post, she said, “I’m listening, dad…thank you for continuing to be an angel and protecting me and my kids.”

Campbell has two sons, Xen and Ezekiel Martin, with her ex-husband of 20-plus years, Duane Martin.