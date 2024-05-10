‘The Internet Is a Wild Place’: Brian McKnight’s Son Niko Faces Cruel Gibes About His Cancer Battle from Online Troll After Calling Out Tyrese

Brian McKnight‘s public feud with his adult children has taken another ugly turn as his son Niko McKnight is threatened by a wayward fan on social media.

Niko is currently undergoing chemotherapy for cancer, but that didn’t stop the online troll from threatening the 22-year-old with foul comments.

A fan account with the user ID @purple_smurf1600 threatened the cancer patient after Niko advised “Baby Boy” actor Tyrese to “sit this one out” amid the online drama.

Brian McKnight’s (left) public feud with his children, including son Niko McKnight (right), results in a fan insulting the 22-year-old as he undergoes cancer treatment. (Photos: @brianmcknight23/Instagram, @fiftyclicks/Instagram)

“@fiftyclicks should be worried about living not someone else life – @tyrese tell buddy to quit

it before you go to the upper room,” wrote the fan, a reference to heaven.

Confused about why the fan would say such a thing, Niko replied, “What.”

“Should be worried about the chemo classes you need not what another man

is doing,” replied the troll. “We all make mistakes in our lives but I’m pretty sure you are your parents biggest mistake.”

“You’re a terrible person,” replied Niko.

“Could care less what you or anybody else has to say or think,” said the troll. “Instead of worrying about another person. should be worried about the cancer in you. prolly why it won’t leave.”

Niko shared a screenshot of the exchange on his Instagram story, writing, “The internet is a wild place man,” over the photo.

McKnight shares Niko and his 25-year-old son, Brian Jr., with his ex-wife, Julie McKnight. He also has a daughter, Briana, with his ex Patricia Driver as well as another son, Clyde, with an unidentified woman. The online feud between McKnight and his kids began after his wife Leilani Mendoza and McKnight had a son, who they also named Brian Jr., in 2022.

The “Back at One” singer is reportedly a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and after he praised his stepdaughter, Julia, as his only daughter online, fans pushed back, which prompted McKnight to call his daughter Briana “illegitimate.” Of his older biological children, he said, “get rid of the evil and the negativity even if that evil and negativity is related” and called them each a “product of sin.”

This is VERY nasty work.

My goodness what in the blasphemous bad father hell? pic.twitter.com/ThiV3jcoi0 — Playing Blind Football 🇳🇱🇸🇷 (@LisKis93) April 17, 2024

After comedian Rickey Smiley stuck up for McKnight’s kids with a video shared on social media, Tyrese also interjected himself into the drama, and Niko dragged the “Fast and Furious” star for filth.

“Tyrese used to sleep under our pool table when I was a kid,” wrote Niko. “I know the 90s RnB brotherhood blood is thicker than anything but you should sit this one out champ. You have relationships to fix your own children and your own past decisions you’ve made on behalf of p—sy and power.”

He continued, “The allegiance to those two things is what keeps you guys from seeing that the only thing that matters in the end is family. Real men can’t see past the bulls—t. Let me stop though. This 46-hr chemo infusion has me ready to fade jody. That’s not right.”