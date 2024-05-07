‘Dad Can’t Save You From This One’: King Harris Goes Viral After He Challenges a 25-Year-Old Rapper to a Boxing Match 

T.I. and Tiny’s son, King Harris, may have a new look but he hasn’t exactly gotten rid of his old ways after he challenged Florida rapper and known gang member Julio Foolio to a fight.

Foolio has been blasting the former star of “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” online for saying he wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

Last fall, King made headlines after he and his father got into a scuffle while he was filming himself on Instagram Live. The root of the dispute? King maintains that despite growing up in the comfort of a gated community, his time spent with his grandmother in the hood bestowed upon him a certain street credibility — essentially giving him a hood pass.

“Ion get why jit wanna be gangsta u grew up up wit a silver spoon,” Foolio wrote in one post on Instagram last November after King’s altercation.

This ticked the 19-year-old off, and he took to his social media to confront the Jacksonville rapper.

“Julio Foolio get your b—ch a— in the boxing ring, n—ga. Wanna speak on me? I hear a lot of these n—gas got so much to say and they go viral, but when I tell them they can get in that boxing ring everybody wanna be f—king quiet,” King barked in a video.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m on some Mike Tyson s—t,” King continued. “I’ve been mad lately. I’m ready to punch somebody.”

Foolio, 25, replied to King on his Instagram Story, “I barely post or troll nomo king find u something productive to do before u be watching Netflix in heaven with our Lord and survivor.”

In King’s defense, many assumed after he recently cut off his locs, and began sporting a look similar to his time on reality television, that he was on the verge of changing his ways. He has also shared several videos of him sparring in the gym with a trainer.

Foolio responds to King after he called him out to a boxing match: “King find you something productive to do before you be watching Netflix in heaven with our lord and savior” pic.twitter.com/zdJkxgVgQU — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) May 6, 2024

But still social media exploded, wondering why King chose to pick a fight with one of the most notorious gangstas in Florida’s rap scene.

“Shawty barking up the wrong tree bruh you dad can’t save you from this one,” one person tweeted.

Another person warned, “He’s gonna put TI in a BAD situation. King isn’t from the streets.”

“He’s gonna get himself hurt… and I only hope it’s caught on camera, so we can hear him cry for his mommy, daddy, and the police,” a comment read.

“This lil N—ga had one boxing session and now ready to go,” a third teased. While one other X user, “This n—ga gonna get himself smoked if he keep thinking he from the hood.”

Foolio and his crew have been locked in a feud with another known gang, ATK. Both gangs use music to detail their street wars, blurring the lines between their art and real-life violence. Their work has sparked a new hip-hop genre called murder rap.

In a Foolio song called “Beatbox Remix/ Bibby Flow,” he has a lyric that says, “Corbin got kidnapped they found his bones he was rotten (Where’s Corbin?)”

Reports claim Corbin Johnson was a member of ATK before disappearing in July 2018. His remains were found in a wooded area a year later. The song went viral on TikTok as a challenge with people asking, “Where’s Corbin?”

Johnson was allegedly connected to a feud between two Jacksonville gangs, according to AllHipHop.com. Corbin’s mom, Melissa Jackson, says people mocking her son’s death (and those just going along with the trend) are “just ignorant.”

Foolio also released a diss track called “When I See You,” a remix of Fantasia’s song with the same name. His version of the song talked about his gang killing his opps.

The FTA member’s rhyme was in response to another ATK song that bragged about killing his members.

Considering this information about Foolio’s reputation, King seemingly took his boxing challenge back instead of furthering the beef. In another video on his Instagram Story, he alleged that Foolio had threatened to harm him.

“N—a say this and that about me all I said is let’s get some money and put some gloves on and a n—a wanna get gangsta?” he said. “Mane all I wanted to know was you can’t fight and you wasn’t gone fight. So I’mma let you have it bro. I don’t want you to hurt me bro. I ain’t gone do nothing to you.”

King then sarcastically suggested that Foolio worry about his case in Florida over wanting to fight him.

“What you getting gangsta with me for? Just say you don’t want to fight,” said King, who later added, “Imma leave you alone.”