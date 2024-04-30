Mother of Kansas City Chiefs Fan Mysteriously Found Dead at Friend’s Home After Watch Party Wants Host Charged, Claims He ‘Still Has a Lot to Answer for’

The mother of one of the Kansas City Chiefs fans found dead after going to their friend’s watch party still believes there are unanswered questions.

Jennifer Marquez recently spoke to Fox News months after her son, 37-year-old David Harrington, and his friends,36-year-old Clayton McGeeney and 38-year-old Ricky Johnson, were mysteriously discovered dead on Jordan Willis’ porch and backyard in early January.

“I believe Jordan still has a lot to answer for — I believe there should be some charges,” Marquez told the outlet. “If you have a party and serve too much alcohol and someone drives away from your house and has a wreck and kills themselves or others, you can be charged with overserving. He had a party, and three people died — he should have charges brought against him.”

Jordan Willis hosted his group of friends at his rental home in Kansas City earlier this month. (Fox4/ Youtube/Screenshot)

The trio went to Willis’ rental property in Missouri to watch the Chiefs versus the Los Angeles Charges football game on Jan. 7. Two days later, their bodies were found after McGeeney’s fiancée gained access to the property. Willis’ attorney, John Piecerno, previously said that his client has no clue how his longtime friends died or that their families were looking for them. He also claimed that he dozed off during the gathering.

“He was asleep. He was asleep on the couch. The last memory he has is of them leaving [out] the front door, he doesn’t know what happened with them, until you know, when the police came Tuesday night to his house,” Picerno told the Post.

According to reports, a fifth person also came forward, and his account was inconsistent with Picerno’s story. The unidentified man said the group was awake and watching television when he left the house around midnight. His attorney, Andrew Talge, emphasized that he was not the last person to see the men alive.

Disputing Picerno’s claims, Talge said that the man texted Willis after Johnson’s mother and McGeeney’s fiancée reached out to him about the man’s whereabouts. The different versions of what happened that night left the families confused.

“It’s got a lot of holes in it, like last time he saw them, they were leaving the house, but he didn’t know they had left; that doesn’t make much sense,” McGeeney’s cousin said during an interview with Fox 4 in January.

According to reports, Willis has moved out of the house and checked in to a rehabilitation facility to tackle his addiction. After conducting the toxicology test, authorities have shared the results with the family.

As speculated by the family members, the results showed the presence of fentanyl and cocaine in their systems. Police are looking into this case as a death investigation, but no foul play is suspected so far. Willis has not yet been charged with any crime.

“My wishes are that the person or persons responsible for providing the substance that caused the deaths of Ricky, Clayton and my son David are brought to justice,” Marquez said to Fox News.

She continued: “Jordan [is] just going on with his life, while the rest of us are having to deal with the loss of family members. Was his computer checked to see if he had been on it at any time in the two days that he didn’t answer… and never received any text or anything from family or friends of the men or even his work? You would think he checked on his work so he wouldn’t be in trouble or behind and that would prove he lied about not knowing [the men were dead or dying in his backyard].”

A source said to be close to Willis called the comments from the families “unacceptable,” adding that they must “accept the possibility that their sons participated in behavior that cost them their lives,” per Fox News.