‘Literally About to Get Killed’: Tennessee Homeowner Opens Fire on Pizza Delivery Driver After He Parks in the Wrong Driveway

A Tennessee man has been indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder after police said he opened fire on a pizza delivery driver who pulled into his driveway in late April after showing up at the wrong address.

Initially, Ryan Babcock, 32, only faced one charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly fired seven shots at 18-year-old high school student and Domino’s Pizza employee Caiden Wheeler on April 29, according to local reports.

But a week later, on May 6, a Cheatham County grand jury handed down new charges against Babcock, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault, three counts of reckless endangerment, and vandalism.

Ryan Babcock is accused of shooting at a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in front of his Ashland City, Tennessee home. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/Fox Nashville)

Babcock remains out on bond on the aggravated assault charge even though his charges were upgraded to attempted murder.

He is due back in court on Sept. 9.

The shooting happened April 29 as Wheeler was out on just his second run of the day when he arrived at Babcock’s house on North Poole Street in Ashland City around 8 p.m.

After pulling into the driveway, Wheeler proceeded to deliver the pizza, but before reaching the front door, he noticed the homeowner next door trying to flag him down, and that’s when he realized he was at the wrong place.

Wheeler quickly hustled over to the right house but left his truck in Babcock’s driveway for the time being.

After making the delivery, Wheeler walked back onto Babcock’s property to leave.

That’s when Babcock appeared with a gun, firing multiple times, police said.

Authorities said one bullet nearly hit Wheeler, who sped away and called police.

“I was literally about to get killed right there,” Wheeler told WTVF the day after Babcock allegedly missed him with more than half a dozen bullets. “It is attempted murder in my opinion.”

Investigators arrived later, collected seven shell casings from Babcock’s yard, and placed him under arrest.

Wheeler was not wounded, but since the incident, he has filed lawsuits against both Babcock and Domino’s, claiming emotional distress and negligence, according to court papers.

Wheeler quit his job due to the incident, saying he was not a regular driver for Domino’s and that he was assigned to make deliveries that day because the Frey Street location where he worked was constantly understaffed.

At the time of the shooting, Wheeler’s truck was not outfitted with the trademark Domino’s Pizza sign typically seen on the roof of delivery vehicles, according to his lawsuit.

However, Wheeler was dressed in a Dominos uniform and had been carrying one of the large insulated pizza delivery bags.

Following the incident, Domino’s management informed employees that all delivery vehicles must have a company sign and logo fully displayed, Wheeler’s lawsuit states.

According to Babcock’s arrest papers, Wheeler’s truck was hit by three bullets — one below the gas tank on the driver’s side, another just above the driver’s side window, and the last near the front driver’s side wheel and tire.

Later, when questioned by police, Babcock said he grabbed his gun when his Ring camera alerted him to a stranger on the property.

But instead of asking questions, Babcock said he assumed the delivery driver was breaking into his vehicle, so he opened fire.

“I understand keeping your firearm, trying to be protective … protect your family, but I don’t think you should automatically shoot at someone because they pulled in. I don’t think that’s right,” Wheeler said, according to the local outlet.