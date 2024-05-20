Marjorie Taylor Greene Doubles Down on Eyelash Comment After Jasmine Crockett Calls Out Racist Dog Whistles: ‘Not the Only Woman in Congress Who Wears Lashes’

The fallout continues from an intense clash between U.S. House Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Jasmine Crockett.

The Georgia and Missouri congresswoman exchanged words last Thursday after Greene insulted Crockett during a House Oversight Committee meeting on whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.

During the discussion, Greene posed a question to her Democratic congressional peers, asking if any employed the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing Trump’s hush money trial in New York.

LEFT: U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) participates in a meeting of the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on January 31, 2023, in Washington, DC. RIGHT: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) questions witnesses about the CBP One app during a hearing of the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security and Enforcement in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill on June 06, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Photos: Getty Images)

When Crockett questioned the significance of her point and its bearing on the committee’s agenda regarding Attorney General Garland, Greene made a dig at Crockett.

“I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene told Crockett.

Representatives from both parties came to Greene’s and Crockett’s defense and Committee Chair James Comer ruled to strike Greene’s comments from the record. Greene agreed with the ruling but refused to apologize at the behest of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

That’s when Crockett questioned what might violate the rules of conduct in a congressional hearing while needling Greene with a cutting barb.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blond, bad-built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett asked.

Watch the video here.

The flare-up between the two representatives went viral online and made national headlines. Crockett even launched a fundraiser with T-shirts bearing the message: “Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body.”

Crockett appeared on CNN, expressing no regrets about her responses in the dispute and also explaining why she deemed Greene’s comments racist.

“They would all associate anything that I do as a form of beautification with being ‘ghetto,'” Crockett said of Greene’s supporters who often comment on her hair, nails, and lashes. “To me, [Greene] was just basically repeating the nonsense that MAGA world is constantly putting out there because I am not the only woman in Congress that wears lashes, and there are women on her side of the aisle that wear lashes as well, as well as hair extensions.”

Much respect for Representative Jasmine Crockett for standing firm against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and shedding light on Greene's white bigotry that is also echoed among individuals who support MAGA. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/aCHRUGn2iL — Kenny Akers (@KeneAkers) May 19, 2024

“She goes to hell,” Crockett said of Greene’s routine conduct, “and then I do my best to remind her as to why she should not cross me.”

Greene reiterated her “fake eyelashes” remark in a fresh tweet Monday morning in which she continued to contest the ongoing hush money trial against Trump.

Before everyone got tangled up in Crockett’s fake eyelashes, I asked an important question that Democrats were afraid to answer.



I found the answer and it should be grounds to throw out the NY case against Trump in Judge Merchan’s courtroom.



Listen here 👇 pic.twitter.com/BhDyz3AeYl — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 20, 2024

In another tweet, she posted a video of herself weightlifting while noting her “built and strong” body, an apparent response to Crockett’s comment about her appearance.