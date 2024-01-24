Kansas City Man Says He Slept for Two Days While His Three Friends Froze to Death In His Backyard, But a New Witness Raises More Questions About the Mysterious Deaths

New details surrounding the mysterious death of the three men who died after attending a football gathering earlier this month raise new questions and more confusion as another witness who was present comes forward.

Jordan Willis hosted a Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers watch party at his Kansas City home on Sunday, Jan. 7. Three of his longtime friends — identified as 36-year-old Clayton McGeeney, 37-year-old David Harrington, and 38-year-old Ricky Johnson — were found dead on his porch and backyard two days later, Inside Edition reported.

Unbeknownst to Willis, McGeeney’s fiancée broke into his home and discovered the bodies after noticing that their vehicles were still outside. Willis’ lawyer said that his client dozed off during the gathering and had no clue that the men stayed over or that their families were searching for them.

Jordan Willis hosted his group of friends at his rental home in Kansas City earlier this month. (Photo: Fox4/ Youtube/Screenshot)

“He was asleep. He was asleep on the couch. The last memory he has is of them leaving [out] the front door, he doesn’t know what happened with them, until you know, when the police came Tuesday night to his house,” John Picerno told the New York Post.

Picerno noted that Willis also didn’t see that two of the victims’ cars were still parked outside, especially since they were not in the driveway of the rental property, per Inside Edition. The attorney added that Willis also didn’t get the messages from their family members who contacted him on Facebook.

According to the reports, the local police department emphasized that the incident is not being “investigated as a homicide” and that there were no “obvious” signs of foul play.

“Jordan is unaware of how his friends died,” Picerno said to Inside Edition. “Like the rest of us, Jordan is anxiously awaiting the results of the autopsy and toxicology report.”

Another friend who also hung out with the group claimed that he left Willis’ home around midnight as the group was watching “Jeopardy!” according to Fox 4. His attorney, Andrew Talge, underscored that his client was not the last person to see the trio alive. The unidentified friend’s account is inconsistent with Picerno’s version of events.

Although Picerno claimed that Willis did not receive calls or texts, Talge said his client received messages from McGeeney’s fiancée and Johnson’s mother. This prompted him to contact Willis via text, but the news station reported Talge said his client didn’t receive a response. The families are yearning for a clear explanation of what happened to their loved ones.

“It’s got a lot of holes in it, like last time he saw them they were leaving the house, but he didn’t know they had left, that doesn’t make much sense,” McGeeney’s cousin said.

Picerno said that Willis, who has not been arrested or charged, has since moved out of the home, per the outlet. Officials are hoping that autopsy results will give more information about the three men’s cause of death.