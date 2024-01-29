Brother of One of the Friends Who Mysteriously Died After Kansas Chiefs Watch Party Believes ‘Something Had to Have Been In Their System’

The brother of one of the victims who mysteriously died at their friend’s home after a football watch party earlier this month is speaking out.

Jordan Willis has made headlines after the deaths of his friends, 36-year-old Clayton McGeeney, 37-year-old David Harrington, and 38-year-old Ricky Johnson. The trio went to his house on Jan. 7 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

They were discovered dead on Willis’ porch and backyard two days later when McGeeney’s fiancée broke into Willis’ home.

Jordan Willis hosted his group of friends at his rental home in Kansas City earlier this month. (Fox4/ Youtube/Screenshot)

“If I were to give a hypothesis … for the three men to die in the way that they did, something had to have been in their system,” Johnson’s brother, Jonathan Price, told People. “Whether or not it was taken knowingly, I wouldn’t answer that.”

He continued, “There’s no way that a coincidence of three grown men who all are fairly smart individuals would die in that way on the same night without something else being involved. Even if one of them was not inebriated, they would’ve brought the other two inside.”

Willis’ attorney has reiterated that his client does not know what happened to his friends.

“[Willis] wants answers as much as everyone does,” John Picerno told NewsNation.” “We all want answers to find out what happened to these lifelong [friends], two of them he [Willis] went to high school with. He’s known them for over 20 years. They’re his friends. He’s deeply hurt by their passing.”

Picerno said that Willis fell asleep on the sofa after they left, claiming that he was unaware that his friends were missing or that their family was looking for them until the police got involved. A fifth person at the gathering says he left the home around midnight while the group watched “Jeopardy!”

His attorney, Andrew Talge, emphasized that his client was not the last person to see the men alive that night. It’s important to note that the accounts from Picerno and Talge do not align.

As more details are released, the families grow more frustrated and confused. Local police confirmed with several news outlets that there were no “obvious” signs of foul play and that the incident is not being looked into as a homicide.

“Nothing is adding up,” Price said. “But primarily, Jordan’s story does not add up whatsoever.”

Johnson’s family created a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses and to support his children. It’s raised nearly $18,000.

“Ricky was not only an adored father to his three beautiful daughters, but also a cherished son, brother, uncle, and friend,” the fundraiser describes. “During this incredibly difficult time, we appeal to anyone who is able and willing to assist with the expenses for the funeral services, for which we would be endlessly appreciative.”