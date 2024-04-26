‘They Don’t Teach That Type of Technique No More’: NFL Draft Pick’s Mom Steals the Spotlight While Blocking Son’s Girlfriend from Going In for a Hug

A video has gone viral of NFL draft pick Olu Fashanu’s mother seemingly blocking his girlfriend after it was announced that he’d been selected as the No. 11 pick this week.

The 21-year-old former Penn State offensive lineman learned he was drafted by the New York Jets on April 25, but it’s his mother’s reaction that has gone viral.

New York Jets 2024 No. 11 NFL Draft pick Olu Fashanu is congratulated by his mother and father, Paige and Anthony Fashanu, as his girlfriend looks on. (Photo: @PennStateFball / X)

The clip features the Waldorf, Maryland, native sitting between his parents, Anthony and Paige Fashanu, on a sofa and Fashanu’s girlfriend was seated on the other side of Fashanu’s mom.

Fashanu is private about his personal life and his girlfriend remains unidentified in multiple reports. However, a room full of people gathered with Fashanu as he learned the news in a video has been viewed more than 16 million times so far.

“The New York Jets,” said the draft pick as he shared the news. The room cheered and Fashanu’s mom gave him a big hug. His girlfriend also congratulated him by reaching over and placing her hand on his knee. At the same moment, Paige Fashanu raised her arm to continue cheering, thereby blocking the unidentified young blond woman.

Fashanu’s girlfriend attempted several more times to get to her boyfriend as the NFL draft pick’s mom embraced her son and celebrated the joyous moment. She eventually noticed her son’s girlfriend and embraced her as well while seated on the couch.

However, after everyone stood up, Fashanu’s mom embraced her son again, and as his girlfriend tried to embrace her boyfriend, Mama Fashanu went in for the block again, and fans took note.

“The way his mom blocks they need to draft her too,” wrote one fan.

“His mama boxing her out like prime Alonzo Mourning lmfaooo,” replied one fan. “Momma ain’t even look at her they don’t teach that type of technique anymore,” added another. “She was not finna get that first hug lmfaooo,” joked one.

One replied with the caption, “NFL draft like,” along with a gif from the Jordan Peele movie “Get Out” prompting another to reply, “LMAO.”

Several fans remarked that the moment reminded them of Isaiah Wilson’s mother, Sharese, when she snatched his girlfriend up off the couch after he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2020.

“Def better technique than Isaiah Wilson’s mom,” wrote the fan.

Another fan noted that Wilson’s girlfriend didn’t take the hint when his mom first tried to get her attention by touching her shoulder.

“It was the inability to get the hint that made this one a classic,” joked one X user.

The New York Jets shared a message from their new offensive lineman on April 26 with the caption, “we love this guy already a message from @olu_fashanu!”

“What’s up Jet’s Nation?” said Fashanu. “It’s Olu Fashanu here. I’m super excited to be a part of this great team. I’m super excited to play for such a great and passionate fan base, and I can’t wait to get to work. Thank you.”