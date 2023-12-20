Tiffany Haddish Sparks Concerns After Sharing Videos of Her Bizzare Behavior on Sacred Hawaii Beach

After making headlines for drinking and driving, comedian Tiffany Haddish has taken an end-of-the-year trip to have “fun with some awesome people” and to try some holistic measures to heal her body’s endometriosis in Hawaii.

Still, after fans noticed her odd behavior in a few videos the actress posted on social media, many are wondering if she is OK and if her drinking is getting out of hand.

Tiffany Haddish jokes about her landing in hot water following her second DUI arrest on Nov. 24. (Photo: @tiffanyhaddish/Instagram)

One day after Thanksgiving, Haddish was arrested for falling asleep in her car on a Beverly Hills street. Police reports say she was “slumped over the wheel” of her Tesla, presumably intoxicated. This incident follows last year’s DUI arrest in Georgia, where she was arrested after reportedly falling asleep in a car after smoking weed.

In both cases, fans of “The Last Black Unicorn” author wondered if she was “spiraling” out of control — showcasing more cringe behavior than carefree.

The first of the video series features Haddish twerking and seemingly undressing her blue ensemble on Maui’s sacred black beach.

“I Love being silly on the black sand beach. I have always wanted to do a swimsuit photo shoot. This silly one will do for now,” she wrote in the caption.

One commentator asked, “You good?” and another wrote, “She needs to get sober SOON !!”

In a video posted on Sunday, Dec. 17, on her Instagram, a giggly Haddish is seen with a few male friends over at a wellness shop called Shootz Wellness.

In the now-expired video, deleted on Monday, Dec. 18, a man can be heard and seen offering her a drink. While she turned it down, she mentioned that it wasn’t her drink of choice and that she told him what she liked.

She can be seen in both videos talking to the same man, whom she identifies as Mick, as he shows off foods traditionally associated with keeping onese;f healthy, such as the lion’s mane mushroom and the soursop fruit.

Comedian Willie Lynch, responding to her request, proudly displays his Kappa Alpha Psi brand, while Mick also exhibits his diamond. Joining the lively group is Benewah, a white individual in hippie attire, attempting to promote his venison pizza shop, The Grateful Dough.

Social media users thought Haddish’s behavior was a little bizarre and took to social media to express their concerns.

“Are you drinking, nah, enjoy,” one person asked in light of her recent arrests. Another added, “Yo Georgia Judge checking this out. Be cool love you.”

Other clips posted on the “Girls Trip” star’s Instagram profile show her on a watery trail on Maui with Steve Bellamy and her “very cool friends” as they explore and climb through what looks like a rock-filled river in a forest.

Haddish can be seen sweating from the exhausting hike but determined to keep going. Later, a member of her party complained about bleeding, as she showed herself climbing through the water and then locking in on arriving on the other side.

In the last bit of footage, Haddish records herself saying, “And that’s how women feel on their period. Hate when something happens and everyone focuses on them. I know that feeling. Somebody told the press. I know that f—king feeling.”

One person in the comment section of her post suggested she might also be dealing with substance abuse, writing, “Her mouth chattering that powda got her y’all.”

The Los Angeles A-lister, who doesn’t shy away from noting she grew up in a tough environment, hopped in the comments to address the slick comment.

“No powda. I am not doing drugs till I turn 70 yrs old,” Haddish wrote, adding, “But from now on I will be talking to people like it’s 1998 and since I am not drinking I feel like a kid again. I give no f—ks!”

She also challenged her to go hiking on rocks and see if she doesn’t sweat. For her part, she is getting herself together and not focusing on anything negative.

Haddish further stated, “I got nothing but love for all of you. Even the people who think I’m spiraling. Ain’t no spiral here honey just some cleaning. God’s cleaning house.”

A fan gave her advice on the “cleaning house” process.

“Tiffany, we love you! Stop posting. Stop going back and explaining your posts. Stop responding to negative comments…. it’s all a vicious cycle. Take a step back and go in your own private space. You don’t owe anyone anything,” the person said, adding in part, “Stay off social media for a while so that you can truly heal.”

A Georgia judge ordered last week that Haddish stay away from alcohol and take weekly drug tests. She has also been removed as a special guest on Kevin Hart’s postponed comedy tour. Haddish also recently announced her new book, “I Curse You With Joy,” due out next May.