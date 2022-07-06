‘That Ain’t Brandy’: Brandy Fans Tell Ray J to ‘Cut It Out’ After He Debuts New Face Tattoo of His Sister

Ray J has found multiple ways to honor his older sister Brandy, whom he has publicly showcased in the past to have a close relationship with.

The list includes showing support during Brandy’s professional gigs, dedicating various social media posts to her, and getting the singer’s name tattooed on his body. On July 5, Ray J took it a step further by getting a graffiti-designed portrait of Brandy’s face permanently drawn on his leg. In the Instagram clip, the 41-year-old gave fans a view of the process while playing Brandy’s hit 1994 single “Best Friend.”

Ray J gets another Brandy tattoo but many express they aren’t a fan of the design. Photo:@rayj/Instagram

In addition to the video, Ray J said that his Brandy tattoo is one of many to come. He explains in the caption that he plans to get his entire leg filled up with several items like music, love, scriptures, family and positive words and themes, just to name a few.

The father of two wrote,” NEW @brandy TATOO BY ONE OF THE GREATEST!! @_mashkow_ – IM GETTING MY WHOLE LEG TATTED WITH- MUSIC- LOVE – SCRIPTURES – THE VOCAL BIBLE – FAMILY – GHOSTS – POSITIVE WORDS AND THEMES – REAL GOTHIC LIKE — “THE HOLY LEG! “ – GONNA TAKE A MINUTE!! But I got the best doing it !! STAY TUNED!! – FULL LEG TATT — I had to start with my best friend!!”

As the video circulated online, many mentioned how the image that Ray J selected of Brandy looked nothing like the “Have You Ever” vocalist. A couple of individuals went as far as to point out that the design on Brandy’s face ruined the tattoo.

Why he put all that s–t on her face, Brandy is not a goon, cut it out!”

“Ikyfl…. Why did he ruin her face like that.”

“That ain’t Brandy that’s Brandon.”

“As a sister, I’d be offended because wtf is that?”

“Where is Brandy face? That’s not Brandy at all.”

Among the previous remarks, others wondered if Brandy approved of Ray J’s latest gesture. One wrote, “Please tell me he ran this design by her PRIOR to, cuz babyyyyyy why my sis look like she just got out the feds.” Another said, “How does brandy feel about this? because tbh that s–t look scary afff.”

Although it is unclear if Brandy approved of her brother’s tattoo beforehand, she did, however, show support by sharing the clip on her Instagram story that same day.