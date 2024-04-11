Deion Sanders Says ‘Not One Thing’ Excites Him About His Daughter’s Pregnancy with Singer Jacquees and Becoming a First-Time Grandpa 

University Buffaloes’ head coach Deion Sanders is preparing to become a grandfather for the first time.

The former NFL player’s 31-year-old daughter Deiondra Sanders announced her pregnancy with her boyfriend singer Jacquees, back in March, and Coach Prime recently revealed how he felt about it in an interview with People.

Deiondra is Sanders’ oldest daughter with ex-wife Carolyn Chambers. The former couple also share a 30-year-old son, Deion Jr. The ex-Jackson State Tigers’ coach also has three children with his second ex-wife, Pilar Biggers-Sanders; a 24-year-old son, Shilo, a 22-year-old son, Shedeur and a 20-year-old daughter, Shelomi.

From left to right; Deiondra Sanders and rapper Jacquees, Deion Sanders. (Photo: @deiondrasanders/Instagram; Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The 56-year-old joked that while “not one thing” excites him being a grandfather for the first time, he was proud of his daughter.

“I haven’t digested that whole thing yet,” Sanders told the outlet. “I’m proud of my baby, that she’s at least waited until her 30s to give me this gift of life. I’m happy about that, but I want to make sure she’s straight emotionally and psychologically as well.”

Deiondra announced her pregnancy on Instagram last March with a message saying she wasn’t having a child to “keep a man” despite commentary and rumors of a past breakup. In the caption, she explained that the pregnancy was not expected.

The post included a video of a medical professional telling Deiondra that after a fourth attempt at removing her uterine fibroids and how her chances of conceiving were low. If she did happen to conceive, it would be a high-risk pregnancy.

“I am having my baby for all the times I was told I wouldn’t be able to,” she wrote. “I’m having my baby for the four myomectomy surgeries I have had. I am having my baby for all the years I stayed on birth control even though it gave me breast tumors. I’m having my baby for all the doctors that told me I wouldn’t make it out of the first trimester.”

The expectant mother added that her pregnancy was a “miracle” and “a divine blessing” while offering hope to other high-risk moms.

Sanders replied to the announcement and joked about being a young grandfather.

“PREACH BABY PREACH, and u having this baby to make me a darn GRANDDADDY even though I’m YOUNG! [laughing emohis]. I Love u baby and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP. #OWWA.”

Deiondra shared an update on March 26 that read in part, “We made it to week 16. My baby is the size of an avocado.” She also shared recent pictures of her belly bump on Instagram with the caption, “Big mama,” on April 10.

The pregnancy announcement was made just weeks after Deiondra and Jacquees’ ex-girlfriend, rapper Dreezy, argued on social media. The “Body” artist shared texts from Jacquees that read, “I want you I don’t want her” and “I WANT YOU DREEZY.”

On the other hand, it appears Deiondra was under the impression Dreezy wanted Jacquees back after she called the rapper “obsessed” for sending her man undies with her face on it. The “Love Someone” artists dated in 2018 and broke up; sometime in 2023.

@DeiondraSanders announced her pregnancy but Dreezy did a month ago. I support Deiondra and her decision and wish her a happy healthy pregnancy. Her passage was sad and a lot of people struggle with infertility. Praying for her and her baby cause the evil eye is REAL — AMBER 💗 (@amberyavonne) March 8, 2024

Fans on X reacted to the pregnancy announcement as well as the Dreezy feud, and one noted that the artist appeared to know months ago that Deiondra was pregnant.

“Deion sanders daughter announcing she pregnant just shows how messy men are cause how did Jacquees’ Ex know she was pregnant months ago?”

Another was shocked that Deiondra was dating another rapper. She was previously linked to rapper Boosie, but the couple broke up in 2015. “That woman is Deion Sanders daughter and was with Boosie and now pregnant by Jacquees?! How? Why? Where? When? Who???”

Deiondra also shared a video on Instagram noting that she is 18 weeks and five days along in her pregnancy.

“18 weeks and 5 days! Our baby is measuring at 10 ounces,” she wrote. “The Dr. said the baby is looking great. At first they were in the praying position. She even said the arms are measuring LONGER so we may have a tall baby yall! lol.” The proud grandpa-to-be replied, “Ok we know u got the lil engine in there.”

Sanders also told the outlet that his daughter is “doing great.”