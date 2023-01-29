‘It’s Beautiful to Watch’: Lenny Kravitz Says He Sees His Late Mother ‘The Jeffersons’ Actress Roxie Roker In Daughter Zoë Kravitz

Rocker Lenny Kravitz has opened up about how his daughter Zoë Kravitz with actress Lisa Bonet reminds him of his late mother, actress Roxie Roker. Sharing about the two, Kravitz also praised both his mother and daughter during an interview with NBC News correspondent Harry Smith.

Kravitz is the son of “The Jeffersons” actress Roxie Roker and film producer Sy Kravitz. Roker passed away in 1995, from breast cancer.

“Just the essence,” said Kravitz. “Yeah, it’s beautiful to watch. She was a very beautiful human being.”

Happy birthday Mama pic.twitter.com/uZYqovMGRd — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) August 28, 2022

Kravitz spoke about the kind of woman his mother was with People magazine back in 2020.

″I was a mama’s boy,″ said Kravitz. ″She was a woman who never spoke badly about anybody, even if they deserved it. At her funeral, late actor Brock Peters said, ‘If Roxie met the devil himself, she’d say to him, ‘What a lovely red suit.’ ” The whole place burst out laughing because that was my mother. She’s going to find the positive thing that she can say or do in any situation.″

The Grammy Award-winning musician also praised his daughter after seeing her perform on “Saturday Night Live” in 2022. “SNL” aired from the Rockefeller Center, the same New York studio where his mother first met his father. Sy Kravitz was working at NBC as an assignment editor while Roker was working as a secretary.

Kravitz posted a message on Twitter congratulating his daughter after her performance, and noted the connection to the Rockefeller Center. “To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly.”

To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly. pic.twitter.com/UoIL7g1LrW — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 13, 2022

Kravitz also told People that he believes his mother would be proud of the person his daughter has become.

″She’s her own person with her own identity, and it’s a wonderful thing to see,″ he said. ″I know that my mother is very proud of her — not just her accomplishments, but her behavior, her attitudes, the way she has done what she’s done and the kind of human being that she is.″

Fans may be surprised to learn that Kravitz is related to “Today” show weatherman Al Roker through his mother. Kravitz’ and Roker’s grandfathers are first cousins. The 58-year-old rocker also credited Rolling Stones rocker Mick Jagger during the interview for teaching him about staying in shape.

“He taught me a lot, actually,” Kravitz said. “We were on this vacation once. He would run every day. Get up and run, forwards and backwards, and train and work out. And I’d watch this guy take care of himself and just how disciplined he was … I don’t believe in age and numbers. It’s how you feel. It’s how you take care of yourself.”