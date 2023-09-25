‘WAITTTTT This The Girl from Sister Sister’: Kim Fields Fans Do a Double Take After Her Sister Alexis Shows Off Her Assets on the ‘Gram

Actress Kim Fields joined the eighth season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and received a lackluster reception from fans. Despite her Black Hollywood pedigree, when she joined the cast in 2015 people simply were not feeling Tootie from the “Facts of Life” nor Ms. Regine from “Living Single.”

They thought she was a stick in the mud, resulting in her only getting a peach for one season.

Now a generation has discovered her kid sister, Alexis Field, and is gasping at how fine she is.

Kim Fields’ younger sister, Alexis Fields, shocks fans after showing off her assets in new videos online. (Photo: @alexisfieldspix/Instagram)

Alexis posted two recent videos on her Instagram where she can be seen serving up (in the words of “RHOA” OG Kandi Burruss) “legs, hips, body” she received as “gifts” from her mother.

In one post, the 44-year-old wrote, “Been thick. Been fine. Still a 10. Still here. That’s all me,” as she shows off all of the gifts Chip Fields gave her.

In the second post, which was a little more playful, she captioned, “When you’re tryna be cute but your hair isn’t cooperating…”

Fans simply could not get enough. The Shade Room asked if Alexis should have been the Fields sister featured on the hit Bravo show, and overwhelmingly the fans said “yes.”

“Absolutely! I’ve been said she should have been on RHOA and not Kim. Kim seems very reserved and quiet. Alexis will cuss you out and match your energy.”

“WAITTTTT this the girl from Sister Sister? SHUT UP!”

“If she’s anything like the characters she’s played she would’ve read them for filth the second any of them tried it!”

“Has not aged one day. Looking just like her mother when she burnt Penny with that iron.”

Wowwwww!!!! I was Today Years Old when i found out Kim and Alexis Fields are sisters and Chip Fields is their mom! They look sooooo much alike idk how i missed that pic.twitter.com/mnHW2oIgkb — Boujee ReRe (@BoujeeRere) August 21, 2023

Some people are just fans of the Fields clan, starting with their fine mother, Chip, and others thought the family should leave reality television alone, altogether.

One said, “Kim is a legend and Alexis is gorgeous! Put the whole family on the show!”

Another wrote, “Neither one needs to be on reality tv.. Mom built a legacy!”

Even Hollywood Titans like Steve Harvey can attest to Chip being a major player in his legacy. As an acting coach, she helped him when showrunners were thinking about canceling his show.

Mama Fields started acting in the 1970s and brought her daughters, Kim and Alexis along with her.

Chip is best known for portraying Lynetta Gordon, Penny Gordon Woods’ abusive birth mother, in a four-episode story arc of the sitcom “Good Times.” Penny Woods was played by a young Janet Jackson.

Kim, who also began her career on “Good Times,” later transitioned to the NBC sitcom “Diff’rent Strokes” and its spinoff “The Facts of Life.” She currently plays Regina Upshaw in the Netflix show “The Upshaws.”

In the 1990s, the youngest Fields, Alexis, gained recognition as a television actress, appearing in series like “Roc,” “Kenan and Kel,” “Sister, Sister,” “Moesha,” “Hangin with Mr. Cooper,” and “The Parent Hood.” Presently, she stars as Denise Patterson in the CW series “All American.”