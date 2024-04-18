‘Our Sis Needs to Get Off the Apps and Get Into Therapy’: Fans Rally Around Viral ‘Catfish’ TikToker After She’s Ghosted and Blocked By Another Man

A woman who recently went viral on TIkTok after her online date made her pay for her food because he disapproved of her look is back again with another dating horror story. This time, she’s not being accused of catfishing because, unfortunately, she says her date never showed.

TikToker RedCookie229, also known as Tia, posted an emotional reply to her initial video of her getting ready, shouting, “If you’re not going to take this seriously, then leave me alone.”

In the first part of what is a two-part video update, she begins the video excited about going on a date with a new man she met online.

This follows her previous viral video, in which she tells people about her date making her pay for her own food because she didn’t match her photos online. As Atlanta Black Star previously reported, Tia and the man met on BLK, a dating app for Black men and women who are exclusively looking for Black partners.

According to Tia, the new man contacted her by directly messaging her on the same app and invited her on a date following the viral incident. Tia begins the video all glammed up for her upcoming meetup.

“I was talking to this guy for a little bit, and I can’t wait to go,” she said. “I’m so excited. I feel so beautiful.”

Tia told her followers that her date was to be at The Boulevard, and she expected to have a great time. Unfortunately, the gentleman changed the location three times in one hour, then deleted his number and blocked her before they even got to meet.

Tia uploaded a second video blasting the man in an emotional rant.

“If you’re not going to take this seriously, leave me alone,” she screamed into the camera. “You went into my DMs and messaged me from BLK. Leave me alone!”

The frustrated TikToker continues, “This is my life; this is my profile. If I want to post me trying to go on dates and finding love, I can do that. But don’t go in my s—t, message me and say you want to meet up, then change the locations three times, then after that delete your number and block me from BLK, and Instagram, and online. Leave me alone!”

Tia’s latest dating story has people discussing just how brutal dating can be.

“Getting stood up is tough enough, but having someone flake like that—changing plans repeatedly and then ghosting by blocking and deleting—is next level frustrating,” an X user stated. “It’s like a crash course in how flaky and cruel the dating world can be.”

“I honestly feel so bad for her, and I don’t see anything funny about her trying to find someone,” another X User said. “At least she’s trying.”

Other X users say it’s time for Tia to get off the apps and focus on herself after two “embarrassing” dating encounters.

“Our sis needs to get off the apps and get into therapy. I pray she gets on a path to healing,” an X user stated. “Sharing yourself on social media has rarely brought anyone closer to internal peace.”

“She should be on a date with her therapist,” another person replied on X. “She needs therapy.”

While she disabled comments in the second update video on TikTok, some people are encouraging her on her dating journey.

“You deserve love, too,” someone commented under the first TikTok video. “The frustration you feel, most of us feel the same. Be patient. It’s coming. Much love.”

“I’m so sorry you encountered that experience,” another person stated. “I really do hope you find what your heart desires. Sending you love and light !!”