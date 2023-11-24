Candace Owens Learns the Hard Way That She’s Free to Bash Black People But Not Israel’s Invasion of Gaza

Candace Owens lost support from a group that helped launch her career bashing Black people after her comments about the Israel-Gaza War received a rebuke from David Horowitz, the founder of the conservative anti-Islam group David Horowitz Freedom Center.

Horowitz wrote a statement published by Front Page Magazine accusing Owens of comparing Israel to the South during segregation and implying that the Israeli government was committing genocide against Palestinians. He also condemned Black Lives Matter for what he calls ignorant “Apartheid State” slander.

Horowitz stated he discovered Owens on YouTube before she became a national figure after meeting Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk at a DHFC event. The 84-year-old continued by saying he now is “so disappointed in what she has become.”

The conservative went on to condemn Owens for giving a platform to “anti-Israel voices like Andrew Tate” and accuse her of promoting “Hamas’ genocidal lies.”

“For example, she has falsely compared Israel to the ‘segregated South.’ This is the sort of ignorant ‘Apartheid State’ slander that we expect from Black Lives Matter – and the Jew-killers of the Middle East,” he wrote. “When Candace implied that Israel was engaged in ‘genocide’ for defending itself against the atrocities committed by Hamas, that’s the kind of genocidal lie we expect to hear from Hamas.”

Horowitz added that Owens, who remains a commentator for The Daily Wire, a conservative media magazine founded by Ben Shapiro, was “obsessed with her own fame” and playing “the victim” for financial gain and publicity.

“Candace Owens has become obsessed with her own fame, stirring up drama to compensate for a lack of real achievement,” he continued. “Her comments about Israel and her promotion of people like Andrew Tate are part of a pattern. Candace tackles a subject she knows nothing about, never bothers to learn anything about it, and then rides the backlash by playing the victim to generate more fame and money.”

Owens announced on Twitter that she did not “support George Floyd and the media’s depiction of him as a martyr for black America” after he was murdered by officers from the Minneapolis Police Department in 2020. She was also a staunch Donald Trump supporter who was widely criticized for her negative views on the Black community.

X users reacted to the news on the former Twitter platform and noted the irony of Owens being condemned by the group.

“See how racist they all are,” wrote one. “They funded her talking about Black people, and now they are trying to silence her when she’s talking about them.”

“Candace Owens has been dropped by the David Horowitz ‘Freedom Center,’ which helped put her on the map. David Horowitz is a long-time anti-black racist who claims to oppose ‘political correctness.’ And now he’s canceling Candace Owens for her free speech,” added another.

Owens also recently butted heads with Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro over her stance on Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

Owens also recently butted heads with Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro over her stance on Israel's invasion of Gaza.

More than 13,300 people have died in Gaza since Israel began bombing the area following a surprise attack by Hamas fighters on Oct. 7 that killed some 1,200 Israelis. According to Reuters, Hamas also took 240 hostages, but the two sides agreed to a four-day cease-fire that began on Nov. 24.

Hamas released 13 hostages on Friday, and Israel will release 150 Palestinian women and children who are detained in Israel.

On Nov. 3, Owens wrote on X, “No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever. There is no justification for a genocide. I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state.”

No government anywhere has a right to commit a genocide, ever.



There is no justification for a genocide.



I can’t believe this even needs to be said or is even considered the least bit controversial to state. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 3, 2023

Horowitz ended his statement with, “Goodbye Candace, we will continue to support those who truly strive to raise up the movement for liberty and life, not selfishly tear it apart.”