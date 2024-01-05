‘Learned My Lesson’: Charlamagne Tha God Feels ‘Burned’ By VP Kamala Harris’ Disappearance In Office

Charlamagne Tha God feels duped by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He said he specifically supported the former California senator during the election because he was impressed by what he perceived was her robust mental health platform.

However, since taking office, he says Harris has not actively pursued those initiatives and seems to have disappeared.

The New York Times best-selling author endorsed the Biden/Harris ticket in 2020 solely because of the Howard University graduate.

“I’m voting for Kamala Harris, I’ll tell you that in a heartbeat. I’m not necessarily voting for Joe Biden, I’m voting for Sen. Kamala Harris,” he once said, according to the New York Post.

He continued saying, “I believe she’s a political change agent, exactly the leader this country needs to lead us in the future. If she’s not, I’ll just be wrong. I’m just so tired of old White male leadership in politics.”

Three years later, he says he was wrong.

In a recent interview, “The Breakfast Club” host broke down his regrets about the last presidential election and what lessons he learned about using his voice to endorse candidates not thoroughly vetted.

“I’ve learned my lesson from doing that. Once they got in the White House, she … kind of disappeared,” the radio host and comedian said in an interview with Politico.

He added, “When I give people my word like: ‘Yo man, I think we should be supporting Kamala Harris for vice president … because she’s going to hold it down.’ When we say those things and people don’t see her holding it down, that causes issues.”

Charlamagne directly addressed his concerns with Harris during a 2021 interview on his show, “Hell Of A Week.” During the conversation, he questioned the perception that she had become less visible and asked what she would say to people, including himself, who felt she had disappeared. In response, Harris explained that she is actively working on various projects and legislation for the benefit of the American people.

According to Charlamagne, people are upset with him for stomping for Harris, who would become the first African-American, the first Asian American, and the first woman to hold the office of vice president.

“‘Damn, you told us to vote for [them].’ Do you know how many people say that to me all the time?” he said.

Many on social media had different opinions about the endorsement and holding him accountable for the president and vice president.

A few mocked him for his lack of political savvy and not knowing “All VP disappear in the WH cuz they not the president,” with that commenter adding, “He so flaw. He calls dems out but barely Republicans.”

Others rocked with him, pointing how the Black vote didn’t benefit from having Harris in that seat.

“And they lied to us to get our [vote],” one person wrote. “ VP has facilitated for laws for the Asians but NOTHING FOR AFRO-AMERICAN. EVERY promise they made the have broken so who do we as middle-class working AFRO-AMERICAN trust. The GOVERNMENT has money for everyone except us.”

Charlamagne has been extremely vocal in his criticism of the administration.

Around the 2023 Christmas holiday, while hosting “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central, he told the president what he believed would be the “ultimate Christmas gift” for America — for him to drop out of the upcoming presidential election.

So, Donald Trump is currently running on a platform of dictatorship, and the only man standing in his way is President Joe Biden,” he said looking straight into the camera. “People have been questioning why Biden hasn’t stepped aside.”

After detailing how Biden’s approval ratings are in the tank and how his health and age are a national concern, he continued, “See the facts are Biden’s not getting any younger. He’s not going to get any more popular and he’s not getting a new running mate.”

“So, please, Mr. President,” he punctuated his remarks, “Give America the ultimate Christmas gift and step aside.”