DC Young Fly Shuts Down $1 Million GoFundMe Created by Family of Late Partner Jacky Oh to Save Her Foreclosed Home In Georgia

Fans and well-wishers of DC Young Fly and his late partner, Jacky Oh, almost became victims of fraud. The comedian and “Wild ‘N Out” star confirmed that a recent GoFundMe fundraiser for Oh — who died tragically last year from cosmetic surgery complications — has since been shut down before too many people were scammed out of money.

The suspicious fundraiser came to many’s attention after screenshots from the fundraising page circulated online. In a surprising twist, hundreds of commenters are pointing the finger at Oh’s sister Brooke Smith and her extended family.

DC reportedly asked the crowdfunding company to immediately take down the GoFundMe seeking a whopping $1 million in donations to pay off the late reality star’s mortgage and fund a trust for the couple’s three children. In a screenshot captured before the fundraiser vanished, it appeared only $285 had been raised from 11 donors, but there’s no word on the final number of people who were duped (GoFundMe guarantees a full refund in fraud cases).

On March 7, the fundraiser was deleted after only being up for a day, adding that the words “fundraiser not found” appeared on GoFundMe. But a screenshot has been making the rounds and was recently posted by The Neighborhood Talk.

“Unfortunately, we have received the news that Jaclyn’s home is going into foreclosure on March 25, 2024,” read the GoFundMe. “As a family, we are humbly requesting your assistance to help us pay off the home that Jacklyn worked hard to provide for her children, Nova, Nala, and Prince Nehemiah.”

The page stated that people could donate “any amount you can contribute” and that “any remaining funds will be put into a Trust for her children’s future.”

Brooke also shared the link to the fundraiser on her Instagram Story, adding, “Help us save my sister’s house for her babies Everything she worked so hard for can’t all go down the drain.”

She shared a repost from another Instagram user, Tiara Bell, who claimed to be Oh’s cousin and also posted a link to the fundraiser, writing, “One of my cousin’s biggest accomplishments was buying a home for her kids, please help us save it for them! Anything helps!”

Documents show the house is currently in foreclosure, and fans have accused Brooke of wanting to move into the house herself. When many asked how she intended to maintain the payments, she said, “If I did want to move into my sisters house to why would that be a bad ? this is something the kids would have forever !! We lost her business can’t lose her house.”

Jacky Oh created the online cosmetic line, J Nova Collection, which experienced a posthumous sales boost and was close to selling out after her death. However, many who purchased from her collection of lip gloss, liner and eyelashes, claimed that had not received their items in July 2023. According to fans, J Nova was discontinued last Novemeber.

One commentator explained that Oh’s friends were dealing with “a lot” after taking over her business, prompting fitness influencer Leticia Marie Gardener, to respond, “I promise y’all we are doing our best to get everything out. It has been overwhelming in between grieving but we are doing our best please be patient. We are almost there.”

The 32-year-old beauty influencer, real name Jacklyn Smith, died on May 31, 2023, while in Miami, Florida, just one day after receiving a suite of cosmetic surgical procedures known as a Mommy Makeover, which included a tummy tuck and breast augmentation. She was found unresponsive in her hotel room and taken to Mercy Hospital.

After a months-long investigation, her death was officially ruled “accidental due to complications from cosmetic surgery” by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner.

Jacky and DC Young Fly lived together with their three children under the age of 7: Nova, Nala, and Prince’ Nehemiah, who was just 10 months old at the time of his mother’s death. She appeared on five seasons of Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out” and met her partner, real name John Whitfield, on the comedy TV series in 2015.

Brooke insisted that soliciting funds to save the home had nothing to do with money and everything to do with “the memory of their mother.” She continued, “We don’t want it sold ! This house she was so proud you walk around [you can smell her still.”

At her funeral, DC Young Fly shared a moving tribute to his late partner whom he described as a “beautiful soul” and “a great mother. I’m talking ’bout super great mother. Super great mother. And we gonna continue that. We’re gonna continue that love.”

Looks like DC Young Fly is staying true to his promise.