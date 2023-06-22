‘I Don’t Know What I’m Going to Do’: DC Young Fly Shows ‘Strength’ In First Interview Since the Passing of Jacky Oh, His Longtime Partner and Mother of His Three Children

Comedian DC Young Fly honored his late partner Jacky Oh, on Instagram nearly three weeks after her sudden death at the age of 32.

The beauty influencer died suddenly on May 31 while in Miami, Florida, just one day after receiving a surgical procedure known as a Mommy Makeover. Her funeral was held on June 10.

Jacky Oh and Dc Young Fly. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

The “Wild ‘N Out” couple shared three children: 10-month-old Prince Nehemiah, 2-year-old Nala, and 6-year-old Nova.

During a recent appearance on Steve Harvey’s morning radio show, the host praised DC for holding his composure during this time despite losing the mother of his three children.

“I don’t think I can do it. I don’t think I have that fiber,” said Marjorie’s husband. “I might, but I don’t think I do.”

The “Family Feud” host said he replayed DC’s speech at Jacky’s funeral six times because he was so moved by his words.

“I commend you on your strength, man. You don’t know it, but you really did something for a lot of people. A lot of people, soldier. A lot of people.”

He went on to salute the “House Party” actor for how important he is, “Not only to your culture but you crossed a lot of barriers. ‘Cause I’m 66, man, and I learned something from your young a- – that day.”

The 31-year-old accepted Harvey’s kind words before explaining how leaning into his faith during this time has made him stronger than ever.

“You don’t know where your life can go tomorrow,” said DC. “Once I learned that I can’t control life and the things that’s around it, but I can control my spirit. That’s one thing I do got control over.”

He continued, “When you know God, and you know all the things that he has brought into the fold in this life, you don’t question it.”

The single father of three acknowledged that his grieving process is a little different due to being in the public eye.

“It’s an unfortunate situation and my life is on display. They’re watching,” he stated, “but what I also understand [is] my calling. Once you understand your calling you understand that it’s bigger than you.” He added, “Day for day, I don’t know what I’m going to do, I just thank God, and I still have my mind to figure it out.”

DC also paid tribute to the mother of his children in a post on Instagram. He shared a photo Boomerang of the two dressed in all black: he sported a three-piece suit and she wore a dress and strappy heels to match.

“Rest Well Baby,” he captioned the post, which received over 2 million likes. “GODGotUs #GainedAnotherAngel #TakeItA DayAtATime.”

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly on Instagram. (Photo: @dcyoungfly/Instagram.)

Fans of the “BMF” star responded in the comment section sending their condolences and well-wishes. Many replied, “Praying for you brother,” or other remarks such as “Yes, one day at a time. We’re prayin wit you DC.”

Here’s what others had to say:

“I saw DC at chipotle the other day our interaction was short but I can tell bro really is hurting cool meeting u bro sending well wishes.”

“This woman was Naturally Beautiful .. After 3 babies our bodies change, can we make it a trend to ACCEPT our bodies as is. Sorry this happened to you Queen. You were beautiful as is.”

“Your strength is admirable DC We love you and are proud of you!!”

“May god strengthen you and the kiddies in this hard time.”

This devastating ass news about Jackyoh really has me beside myself. Beautiful family, and couple man. This is just So so so sad! Prayers for DC young Fly and their kids man. 🥺 pic.twitter.com/nKe8yel8zk — 💨 (@shaiboyardee) June 1, 2023

The Instagram post was shared just one week after the 32-year-old’s celebration of life in Atlanta, where the grieving father fought back tears while speaking about his love for his late partner.

“She had a beautiful soul. She was a great mother. I’m talking ’bout super great mother,” he said. “I love you, Jack. These kids are beautiful, man.”

DC also paid tribute to Jacky Oh toward the end of the new comedy special “85 South Ghetto Legends,” the live-stage version of the popular podcast he hosts with fellow comedians Chico Bean and Karlous Miller.

“In dedication & loving memory of Jacklyn “Jacky Oh” Smith,” read a message that appeared at the end of the special.

“85 South Ghetto Legends” is available on Netflix now.