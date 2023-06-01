‘Beautiful Family and Couple. This Is So Sad’: DC Young Fly’s Longtime Partner Jacky Oh Dies at 32, Condolences Pour In from Fans

Condolences and prayers are pouring in for “Wild ‘N Out” star and comedian DC Young Fly, his three kids and their families after news broke that his longtime partner, Jacky Oh, has died at 32.

Real name Jacklyn Smith, Jacky Oh also starred on “Wild ‘N Out” but ended her run on the show to focus on her family and other aspects of her career including being a beauty entrepreneur, real estate agent, YouTuber, model and actress.

She had a massive following on social media with 980,000 followers on Instagram and 817,000 subscribers on YouTube. She also recently launched a lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection.

According to reports, DC Young Fly was in Atlanta filming episodes of Wild ‘N Out’ when he received the news of his longtime love’s passing, which TMZ reports happened on Wednesday, May 31. A BET Media Group spokesperson released a statement about her death on Instagram on Thursday, June 1.

Influencer and beauty entrepreneur Jacky Oh, who was the longtime partner of comedian DC young Fly, died this week at age 32. (Photos: @msjackieoh/Instagram)

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild ‘N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” the statement said. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild ‘N Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children.”

“The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

Jacky Oh’s cause of death has not been confirmed. A report by TMZ cited a now-deleted social media post as saying she was in Miami to have a “mommy makeover.”

Stanford Medicine says “a standard mommy makeover entails a tummy tuck and breast augmentation.”

While an Instagram account dedicated to surgery also reported that Jacky was in Miami to have a procedure with plastic surgeon Dr. Zach Okhah, nothing has been officially confirmed by the family. DC Young Fly has yet to comment publicly.

Jacky Oh and DC Young Fly have been together since 2015. During a 2017 interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, she talked about her mixed-race heritage, becoming a mother and how much she was drawn to DC after their first encounter.

“I liked his swag,” Jacky said about first spotting DC in a hotel lobby with fellow Wild ‘N Out cast member and comedian Emmanuel Hudson. She initially thought he was Hudson’s brother at the time.

“I was just like peeping game, like watching him and I just liked him and I just knew like, ‘Oh, he just got a little swag about him.’ So when I went upstairs with my girlfriend to the hotel, I was like, ‘Oh Emmanuel’s brother is so cute,’” Jacky said.

While some on social media cited Jacky Oh’s death as a cautionary tale not to go under the knife, others said it is not the right time to do lengthy think pieces about plastic surgery. Instead, many asked for people to pray and uplift all of her loved ones.

“JUST PRAY FOR DC YOUNGFLY. We don’t need to see all these ‘love yourself captions because ANY SURGICAL procedure is DANGEROUS no matter what it is,” one Twitter user wrote. “Sending my condolences and prayers to DC Young Fly and their babies. RIP Jacky Oh.”

“Damn whole time I’m like yeah last baby now I’m bout to do my tummy tuck nobody can tell me nothing but then after seeing #jackyoh tragedy I’m heart broken,” another user echoed. “I change my mind about plastic surgery.”

Jacky leaves behind DC, their three two daughters and a son – Nova, Nala and Prince – and a host of loved ones and friends. Her last Instagram post detailed how proud she was for putting all of them to sleep peacefully together, which some said made the news of her death even more heartbreaking.

“This devastating ass news about Jackyoh really has me beside myself. Beautiful family, and couple man. This is just So so so sad! Prayers for DC young Fly and their kids man,” one user wrote.

This is a developing story.