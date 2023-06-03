‘My Heart Breaks for My Young Brother DC Young Fly’: Family and Friends of ‘Wild ‘N Out’ star Jacky Oh Speaks Out Following Her Death as New Details Emerge

New details have emerged about the death of former “Wild ‘N Out” star Jacky Oh. The 32-year-old was found unresponsive at Homewood Suites by Hilton Miami, Florida, on May 31 and pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Coconut Grove.

According to Miami Police Department, Oh — whose legal name is Jacklyn Smith — was pronounced dead shortly before midnight, the Los Angeles Times reports. Smith shared three young children, Nova, Nala and Prince, with her partner, “Wild ‘N Out” star DC Young Fly — whose legal name is John Richard Whitfield. TMZ was the first to report the tragic news.

A representative from Whitfield’s family released a statement to People magazine thanking the public for their well-wishes and requesting privacy.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

DC Young Fly was reportedly in Atlanta shooting “Wild ‘N Out” when he learned about Smith’s death.

A spokesperson from BET Media shared the sad news on social media on June 1.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” they wrote. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend & beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Smith reportedly was in Miami undergoing a mommy makeover with Dr. Zachary Okhah. The procedure often includes a tummy tuck, breast augmentation, a breast lift, liposuction and vaginal rejuvenation surgery. The Miami Police Department is investigating Smith’s death.

Smith — who was also a model and entrepreneur — told DJ Smallz Eyes back in 2017 that she felt pressured to lose weight after having a child.

“I looked in the mirror and said, damn I need to lose some damn weight,” she said. “Because my stomach lookin’ crazy, but ya know it happens, I had a baby…. It just sucks ’cause I see girls don’t really have to go work out, they just go and get surgery and stuff.”

Comedian D.L. Hughley spoke out following news of Smith’s passing and gave his condolences to Whitfield and his family.

“My heart breaks for my young brother @dcyoungfly and his children,” he wrote. “What you see on TV is only a sliver of who this young brother is. He is a strong, solid, determined young man of faith. He’s a family man, which is why this cuts so deep. We love you, my family and I send every ounce of love we have and prayers for strength to you and your family through this time. Stay strong in your faith brother. With love, The Hughley’s.”

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen also spoke out on Instagram.

“Damn man! Truly an angel. Jacky introduced me to the wife I have today. Praying for your babies and DC! It’s all perfect timing even though we don’t understand. God is in control!”