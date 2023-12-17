Recently Married NFL Star Tyreek Hill Reportedly Has Five Kids After New Paternity Lawsuits Allege Two Women Had His Babies This Year

Miami Dolphin Tyreek Hill Has Two Paternity Suits Levied Against Him Just Over a Month After He Married His Longtime Girlfriend

There must be something in the South Florida water, as Miami Dolphins player Tyreek Hill appears to have made headlines similar to those of his teammate Xavien Howard after he was accused of fathering several children from different women in the same year.

The wide receiver is now rumored to have two kids by two different women. The news comes a little over a month after Hill married his girlfriend of around three years, Keeta Vacarro. As reported by The Daily Mail, one of the women who filed the paternity suits against the MVP candidate claims that Hill offered to pay her $2,500 in child support for a son who was born in February.

Tyreek Hill has two paternity lawsuits against him a little over a month after he got married. (Photo: @cheetah/Instagram)

The woman, whose name is Brittany Lackner, claims one paternity test already proved Hill is her son’s father. Hill allegedly asked for a second test before voluntarily paying the $2,500.

Lackner believes the amount is “woefully inadequate” because Hill gets paid $30 million a year. After the baby was born, she posted videos with the infant wearing Hill’s Dolphins jersey.

The second woman suing Hill, Kimberly Baker, alleges the 29-year-old has demonstrated “utter and abject concern” for their daughter, an infant Baker claims was born this year as well. According to Broward County court filings, Baker is also receiving $2,500 a month from Hill, but she claims that she spends closer to $10,000 to take care of their daughter.

If Hill loses both cases, the new child support will be added to the $13,500 that he already pays for the three children he had with his ex-partner Crystal Espinal.

After the news came out, fans online were split, as some felt like the women were using Hill for a “come up,” while others called out the NFL player for having children with different women. Two social media users said, “These women just want his money,” and “Bra them boys don’t know what a rubber or be faithful is.”

Bra them boys don’t know what a rubber or be faithful is https://t.co/crh762GfoR — Pootch (@Pootchypootch) December 15, 2023

Hill has seemingly reverted back to his pre-Miami days. Before he became a Dolphins player, the star wideout had a negative aura that followed him around. In 2014, Hill was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation while he was playing at Oklahoma State.

Espinal, who was his girlfriend at the time and was two months’ pregnant with Hill’s son, claimed that he hit her in her face and her stomach, as well as choking her.

Hill pleaded guilty to the charges, but later he claimed that he did not hit the mother of his children. Four years later, Hill and Espinal were in the news again, after he was investigated for battery involving the pair’s son. The parents, who were engaged at the time, temporarily lost custody of the child during the ongoing investigation.

However, a Kansas City TV station released audio of Espinal and Hill talking about the incident. Espinal said, “He’s terrified of you,” to which Hill replied, “You need to be terrified of me too, b—h.”

Hill did not get suspended by the league, but he and Espinal called off their engagement.