Trick Daddy Slammed for Calling Jess Hilarious’ Unborn Child ‘Ugly,’ Comedian Responds

Trick Daddy let his broken heart get the best of him just before Valentine’s Day when he learned that his longtime crush Jess Hilarious is expecting her second child. The new “The Breakfast Club” co-host confirmed that she was 13 weeks along when her boyfriend, Chris, called in for the live show to wish her a happy birthday.

“I know it’s a special day for you. I can’t wait to see you. I’m so proud of you. I cannot wait for our little bundle of joy,” he said. Jess has been receiving well-wishes and congratulatory messages from everyone, except for the Miami rapper, since the news broke.

Instead, Trick hopped on social media, and apparently in Jess’ text messages, to get a few unpleasant remarks off of his chest.

Jess Hilarious addresses Trick Daddy (left) suggesting she and her boyfriend, Chris (both at right), will have an ugly baby. (Photos: @trickdaddydollars/Instagram, @jesshilarious_official/Instagram)

“Trick Daddy had hit my phone, right, yesterday, and was like, ‘You better hope that baby ain’t ugly when it come out.’ Like, excuse me? So I said, ‘Well, it’s not yours, so I think we good over here.’ Don’t play with me, funeral-face-ready-ass. Don’t play with me like that,” she explained during the Feb. 16 show.

The “I Got the Hook Up 2” actress continued, “I know he love me and got all the respect in the world, but know, that was disrespectful to my child. … You ain’t playing with my child. I don’t care how good you can cook. … You better hope I don’t see you within the next six months. Don’t ever play with me, Trick. Better work on that face.”

In a previous video posted on Instagram, the “TrickLoveTheKids” artist began by wishing her a happy birthday before vocalizing his grievances. “Yeah, you let a n—ga shoot the club up and get pregnant from a n—ga. Yeah, I’mma f—k that n—ga up. … Today, I’m on my hatin’ s—t. Imma f—k you up, you done got my girl pregnant.”

He then told Chris that he better get the entertainer something “real nice” for her birthday. “N—ga done got Jess Hilarious pregnant. You don’t ‘even know that n-gga, Jess,” he continued. “That baby — it better come out looking like you and nothing like his ass. I know that.”

“He has the biggest crush on Jess.. he ain’t meant no harm,” claimed one fan reacting to the ugly baby remarks. Someone else wrote, “I would’ve said the same thing she gotta ugly mindset and attitude so her karma might skip her and hit her baby.” While third user found something endearing about Jess and Trick’s dynamic. “I love trick and Jess friendship,” they wrote.

The Slip-N-Slide Records hitmaker has been trying his best to shoot his shot at the comedienne since at least 2018, when he began leaving flirty comments on her posts. In 2019, however, he quit tipping around his feelings, writing, “Who got her contact.. I need it .. strictly business tho .. Grown people business,” with emojis of a smiling face wagging its tongue.

While he has been unsuccessful at wooing her affections, he did manage to get her to guest appear on his YouTube cooking show in May 2023. The following month, when comic Lil Duvall guest appeared, he swore that sparks would fly soon, though they never did.

Jess has been with her current boyfriend for five years. She also co-parents a son with her ex, Rome. The two former lovers host the popular podcast “Co-Parenting Therapy,” where they dish on their friendship, their shared support of each other, and navigating the tricky dynamics of rearing a child after a failed romantic friendship.

The Baltimore native also famously dated fellow jokester Kountry Wayne, but their romance hit a screeching halt after she realized his divorce to his ex-wife was not finalized prior to their relationship.