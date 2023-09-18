Jess Hilarious Says Comedy Has No Boundaries and She’s Not Afraid to Tackle Almost Anything or Anybody

Jess Hilarious was first introduced to fans as an outspoken comedian on social media with much to say and no cares in the world.

Comedian Jess Hilarious speaks on her rise in the industry. (Photo: @jesshilarious_official/Instagram)

Since then, she’s transcended from the Internet to standup comedy, regular appearances on MTV’s “Wild ’N’ Out,” and a recurring gig as co-host of Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club morning show.

Jess Hilarious recently sat down with Atlanta Black Star’s entertainment correspondent, Leah Henry, to discuss being misgendered, reaching the point where scrolling through social media no longer bothers her, and what lines she absolutely will not cross.

She also talks about co-parenting and whether she’s considerate of the content she posts online now that her son, Ashton Amar James, is old enough to see it.

“Jess with the Mess” has several projects coming this fall. Check out our exclusive interview as we dive into all that and more.

