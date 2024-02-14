Erykah Badu Says She Will Not Be Shamed Over Her Age or Multiple Children’s Fathers Following Backlash Over Encouraging the ‘Perfect Time’ for Women to Cheat

Erykah Badu has an unusual sense of humor that some people may or may not understand some of her provocative posts on social media. She often faces criticism when she touches on her past relationships or the fact that she has three children with three different men.

Last month, she revealed how her five “boyfriends” make her happy, then revealed those boyfriends were natural hormones.

Erykah Badu reveals she’s happy with her “5 boyfriends.” (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Now she has folks online calling her “old” after sharing her advice to women on the appropriate moment to creep on your partner.

“Perfect day to cheat with a soft dude. Men gone be watching football,” Erykah posted on X on Super Bowl Sunday. One X user who gets her idea of comedy said, “Yea you top tier funny. This is the level of funny I wanna be at 50+.”

Meanwhile, there were more critical responses, such as, “Tweeting this @ 52years is wild” and “erykah, you’re way too old for this type of tweets you’re meant to elevate, motivate & groom these younger girls not mislead them into ‘cheating’ on their partners just bc ‘men are busy with football’ it ain’t cool erykah.”

You too old for this https://t.co/x5EI6uRNX8 — Paris (@_ParadiseParis1) February 12, 2024

Another critic wrote, “You too old for this.”

The neo-soul singer then clapped back writing, “Your eyes are very close together.”

Your eyes are very close together. 🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/FdQ2JYoRuv — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) February 13, 2024

Taking a jab at her lifestyle, another X user wrote, “makes more and more sense why you have lots of baby daddies and no ring.”

In the past when faced with critical remarks, Badu hits ’em where it hurts by making the drama into a money opportunity. After DJ Akademiks attempted to troll her online for comparing him to the mouse from “Tom & Jerry” six years ago. She in turn named a special collection of her incense brand after Jerry the Mouse and added a photo on the bottle.

This time, Badu released the premium version of her “Badu P—y” Incense line, “In limited supply… cause u deserve it.”

“Yall cannot age shame me, bag shame me, car shame me, creativity shame me, relationship shame me, celebrity shame me. None of that s–t … it don’t do nothing. It’s ridiculous,” said Badu, before suggesting that people are likely jealous of the way she lives her life unapologetically.

“And I’m killing you young motherf——rs. Killing y’all. Killing. Body, brains, mind, heart … you should see my f——g intestines. My s—t is beautiful,” she continued. “Try it on ya mama, on your mammie and like I said Super Bowl Sunday was a good day to cheat cause the men gone be watching football and the soft n-ggas, the creative n—s gone be just kinda free.”

She concluded, “Yup I’m 53, get over it. People age b-tch this is what we do here. All mammals do it.”

In another X post, Badu added, “And if u mad about that tweet .. unfollow me . I don’t trust people with no sense of humor. Beat it.”

And if u mad about that tweet .. unfollow me . I don’t trust people with no sense of humor. Beat it. pic.twitter.com/ooeMUUr8Hl — ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) February 13, 2024

Badu has been in several highly publicized relationships and romances with Common, André 3000, producer Carl Jones, The D.O.C, and Jay Electronica. She gave birth to her first son, Seven Sirius Benjamin, whom she shares with the Outkast member.

She was at the height of her career after releasing her debut album, “Baduizm,” and she went on to release her sophomore effort, “Live” on Seven’s birthday Nov. 18, 1997.

After her on-again, off-again relationship with Common for two years in the early 2000s, Badu began dating rapper The D.O.C. The two appear to have a healthy relationship today co-parenting their 19-year-old daughter, Puma Curry.

Her longest romance was with rapper Jay Electronica, whom she dated from 2005 until 2009. They have one child together, a 15-year-old daughter, Mars Thedford.