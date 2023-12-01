Erykah Badu Is a Whole Mood After Coming Out on Stage Smoking with Her ‘Natural’ Cheeks Showing

Erykah Badu’s assets managed to send social media into a frenzy for the umpteenth time.

Fans appear to be left in a daze after watching a viral video of the neo-soul singer dressed in nothing but a latex bodysuit and thigh-high boots. The footage was taken from her recent performance at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Fans call Erykah Badu a mood after she shows off assets in new video. (Pictured: @erykahbadu/Instagram)

The short clip shows Badu walking onto the elevated platform while smoking a pearled blunt.

“Lol Erykah. This is so knt,” an X user posted.

Another handler decided to drop a closer video of the “Tyrone” singer’s outfit, which gave followers a full glimpse of her hourglass shape. But most seem to be focused on her backside, including one who wrote, “And that a–.”

Many other social media users seemed to concur and lust over Badu’s jaw-dropping physique. One person said, “DAMN! I didn’t know she had all that,” while another person typed “That bawdy so f—–g sick.”

Badu also shared a series of professional photos and videos from that night on Instagram, writing, “Sugarland , Texas @tonykrash #allnaturalbody,” as her caption.

Her upload has received more than 731,000 plays, over 64,700 likes with more than 1,600 comments filled with users who seemed quite mesmerized by her all “natural” body.

One fan suggested, “That thang be thangin’. RESPECTFULLY,” while someone else penned, “That’s what a all NATURAL WOMAN & BEAUTY looks like.”

In addition to her alluring ensemble, Badu also rocked floor-length braids, which she described as “Badu Braids” in a recent IG post. Her unique hairstyle featured braided bangs that nearly covered her eyes and red beads that ran down them.

According to Badu’s Instagram posts, she has no problem showing off her assets. While she has never shied away from unveiling what genetics have given her, she found herself in hot water a few months back after posing in form-fitting pants with her 19-year-old daughter Puma Sabti Curry.

While many deemed the mother-and-daughter image inappropriate, Badu remained unbothered by the backlash that came her way. She even described the controversial photo as something that was “fun” to do while talking on “The Breakfast Club” in February.

“Puma’s collaborating with a pants brand, really cute pants brand. We do this all the time,” she said. Badu also claimed that folks’ outrage was simply because they “don’t have enough to do.”

“It’s okay, it’s cool, and we count on it. It helps us sell the product, it’s free publicity,” Bady added.

Badu shares Puma with her ex-boyfriend and rapper The D.O.C. He also made sure to hit back at critics who suggested Badu was sexually exploiting her child for profit.