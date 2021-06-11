Why Snoop Dogg Decided to Appoint His Wife as His Personal Manager After Joining Def Jam

Snoop Dogg is elevating his wife as he starts his journey of being an executive creative and strategic consultant for the prominent record label Def Jam.

On June 9, just two days after news broke about Snoop being appointed his new role at the label, he hired his wife Shante Broadus to be his manager in his businesses. “The industry at large is seeing a major shift in more representation of Black women in key executive roles. I am excited to enter this official position, helping to further expand Snoop’s wide-ranging empire,” Broadus said in a press release.

Snoop Dogg hires his wife Shante Broadus to be his manager. (Photo: @bosslady_ent/Instagram)

In Broadus’ new role, she will be in charge of her husband’s business ventures and any partnerships he will have in the future. The 49-year-old will also manage part of his gaming and animation company called Digital Dogg. Lastly, Broadus will be working on Snoop’s upcoming projects like Mt. Westmore Snoopermarket, the Snoop Youth Football League, his tour that is taking place in the summer, and his partnerships with Triller Fight.

Of course, this isn’t Broadus’ first time taking on a job like this. Not only is she the founder of Boss Lady Entertainment as well as the executive producer of several projects, but she’s also managed Snoop in the early days of his career. She said, “I have been by Snoop’s side for over two decades, so together with the rest of the team, our goal is to strengthen Snoop’s legacy as a brand with the loyalty and trust of our guidance that has made Snoop who he is today.”

The “Young, Wild & Free” actor echoed his wife’s sentiments, giving her credit for holding him down all this time. “Shante has been guiding my career behind the scenes from day one. She has always been my final gut check with all my decisions, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her,” he said. “

The 16-time Grammy-nominated rapper later added, “I am grateful to have her as my official manager, helping to build the Snoop Dogg empire together.”

As for Snoop’s position at Def Jam, his main job is to be an adviser to Def Jam’s new artists. In the announcement video, he said, “My main focus on Def Jam was to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game, to diversify their portfolios to be superstars.”

The couple have been married since 1997 and have three children together, two sons and a daughter. Snoop also has another child he had with someone outside of their marriage.