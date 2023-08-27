‘It’s Not Original Unless She’s Included’: Shaunie O’Neal Reunites with a Few of the Original ‘Basketball Wives,’ Fans Notice Tami Roman’s Absence

Shaunie Henderson, formerly O’Neal, made a career for herself as the creator and executive producer of VH-1’s reality TV series “Basketball Wives,” “Basketball Wives LA,” and “Baller Wives.” The drama-rich show showcased the tumultuous interpersonal relationships many of the women married to NBA players have with each other. She wasn’t afraid to get in their midst occasionally.

Thirteen years after the first season premiered, Henderson is still intimately connected with members of the original cast. She recently took to Instagram to share that she had reunited with the crew.

After her brother and sister-in-law surprised her husband, she connected with some of the OG ladies.

She captioned pictures of the reunion in part, “… had 4 of my friends/family in the house for the first time. That was sooooo special to me. @jackiechristie @jenniferwilliams @evelynlozada @brookebaileyinc.”

A series of flicks show the girls posing like coronation queens. While it was nostalgic, many in her comments noticed that Tami Roman, one of the most beloved wives on the show, was missing.

“Love to see the ladies all together. If only Tami could’ve been apart of this though.”

“Where’s Tami ??? It’s not original unless she’s included.”

“There they go! I love y’all! I hope everyone is doing okay. Where is Tami?”

“We need Tami, and the gang will be complete.”

It might have been uncomfortable for Roman to be at the gathering. “The Bonnet Chronicles” creator appeared on Carlos King’s podcast earlier this year and spilled the tea about the show.

She spoke about how she felt betrayed by Henderson, detailing a time she instigated a beef between her and another co-star, Kesha Nichols, who she alleged was in a relationship with a producer on the show.

Roman further spoke about producers asking her to create drama with Nichols on the show because they didn’t have anything interesting for anyone to watch. But later they acted as though the beef was not fabricated for ratings, Roman said.

Fans have been saying for years that Henderson creates drama for ratings. In 2018, fans went off on the showrunner regarding beef between Evelyn Lozada and Roman, where Henderson took a side just to get people talking.

“I can’t stand Shaunie with her fake a**!!!”

“This whole season has been a mess to me , first off Evelyn is mad at tami for making comments about her #dvcase ,which wasn’t okay but in the same breath you talking about her health and saying she looked like a crackhead knowing she has health issues , no one is right in this whole thing and to make matters worse !! SHAUNIE HAS NO REAL RESPECT FOR TAMI SHE FAVORS EVELYN , she always chooses her over tami which is f*cked up because tami ALWAYS has her back.”

“I’m not saying she’s fake for hanging with Evelyn. She’s fake because she is messy and has no loyalty when she laughs behind her friends backs.”

Perhaps this is water under the bridge and everyone is hunky-dory.

In 2019, before Roman went ham on King’s show, Henderson told her followers she and Kenny Anderson’s ex were good. As the first lady of her hubby’s church, we hope that is still the truth.