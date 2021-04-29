‘Insufficient Evidence’: Trey Songz Won’t Be Charged for Scuffle with Security Guard at AFC Championship Game

According to prosecutors, Trey Songz will not be charged in an alleged clash with police officers at the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Missouri, in January.

Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Mike Mansur announced Tuesday that there is “insufficient evidence” to charge the R&B singer and said that police were informed last week of the decision, The Associated Press reported reported.

Trey Songz. Photo: @treysongz/Instagram

Songz was accused of not following coronavirus regulations at the Jan. 24 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium. Police claim he had an altercation with officers before he was arrested and detained overnight.

In a statement released after the incident, Kansas City police said that fans at the game were complaining about a man who was not observing rules pertaining to COVID-19 and other issues concerning the fan code of conduct, that includes “not being disruptive, intoxicated, or using obscene language,” according to AP. The statement did not identify Songz.

Police stated that the man was asked to leave after refusing to follow orders from private security guards at the stadium. Officers from the Kansas City police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office were called and he was told he would be arrested if he did not follow orders.

According to police, “he punched one officer and put him in a headlock.”

After the incident TMZ shared a video that showed Songz, who was not wearing a mask, struggle with several officers before being taken away in handcuffs.

While the video displays “at least one officer without a mask and others with masks not completely covering their mouth and nose,” Kansas City police told The Associated Press that officers at Chiefs games “comply with all mask mandates.”

Kansas City Police Department spokesman Capt. David Jackson said Tuesday that “the prosecutor makes the decision to charge or not charge a suspect,” and the full case file was sent to prosecutors.

Songz made an Instagram post in October informing fans that he had COVID-19, and promised to take his diagnosis “seriously.”

“Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said in the video. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been out protesting, food drives, of course I have a very young son at home, so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive.”

“I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining,” Songz said. “I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.”