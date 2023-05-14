‘That Was a Mistake’: 50 Cent Says He Regrets Hanging Upside Down During His Emmy-Winning Super Bowl Performance

Although it was an epic entrance, 50 Cent is now having regrets about a stunt he pulled at the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

The rapper was hanging upside down during his performance as a recreation of the same move he did in the music video for his 2003 hit song, “In Da Club.”

50 Cent regrets hanging upside down for his 2022 Super Bowl performance, just as he did in his 2003 video for “In Da Club.” (Photo: @50cent/Instagram.)

While speaking to USA Today about his “The Final Lap Tour” — which celebrates the 20th anniversary of Fif’s debut studio album, “Get Rich or Die Tryin’” — he revealed that fans shouldn’t expect to see him attempting the move again.

“I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl,” the 47-year-old said. “Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over, and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got, and I had to put myself upside down.”

In addition to the “Power Book II: Ghost” creator, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show also featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Anderson .Paak.

The unforgettable show earned the musicians a Primetime Emmy for Best Variety Special (Live) later that year in September.

Last week, 50, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, announced his global tour. He also revealed that Busta Rhymes and Jeremih were coming along as supporting acts for the North American leg.

“It’s different because I’m changing the show,” 50 continued in the May 10 interview. “It’s gonna be a whole new show. So, that’s cool.”

According to the hip-hop mogul, he’s making it a priority to take fans’ favorite songs into consideration instead of going to the records of his choice.

“Sometimes, out of habit, you go to certain records,” he said. “People love other things on it, so I wanna make sure I touch those records before I don’t do those anymore.”

Get your tickets! 🔥 Now available for THE FINAL LAP TOUR 2023 celebrating GET RICH OR DIE TRYIN’ – 20 YEARS LATER across the globe on all dates with Busta Rhymes and Jeremih on all North American dates! https://t.co/LT9tnuhweT 💣 Boom 💨 pic.twitter.com/Y3WVO0F6Mg — 50cent (@50cent) May 12, 2023

The rapper’s Grammy-nominated album features some of his most notable hits, such as “21 Questions,” “P.I.M.P,” and “Many Men (Wish Death).”

50 Cent’s album also influenced the 2005 film “Get Rich or Die Tryin’,” which contained autobiographical elements from his personal and street life before fame. The New York native played the lead in the movie as “Marcus,” along with Terrance Howard, Viola Davis, Joy Bryant, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje.

The rap veteran’s epic tour kicks off on July 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah.