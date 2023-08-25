Snoop Dogg Says He Was ‘Slapped’ By Vince Vaughn as His ‘Welcome to Hollywood’ Moment

Legendary Long Beach rapper Snoop Dogg is no stranger to showing off his acting chops.

He has over 280 acting credits on his IMDB page, ranging from music videos, television shows, cartoons, and movies, with his first acting role coming in a 1994 episode of “Martin,” titled “No Love Lost.”

Snoop Dogg says the slap scene with Vince Vaughn in “Starsky & Hutch” was not in the script. (Photo: @snoopdogg/Instagram)

Even though he had been on screen for a decade, Tha Doggfather said his real “welcome to Hollywood” moment came on the set of the movie “Starsky & Hutch.”

In a resurfaced clip from the 19th episode of former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s “All The Smoke” podcast, Jackson brought up the 2004 film, saying he loved it, and Snoop jumped in, adding, “You know that n—a really hit me, that n—a really hit me in real life in ‘Starsky and Hutch.’”

The “Ain’t No Fun” rapper broke down what really happened between him and actor Vince Vaughn for the podcast host. “We rehearsing, and in the scene, it says, well, Vince is gonna say a line, and then Snoop’s character, Huggy Bear, is going to interrupt him. And Vince is going to say ‘Hey! Don’t you interrupt me.’”

Snoop was ready to do the scene as planned, but Vaughn had other plans. “N—a sayin’ his lines, I’m already doing my s—t,” Snoop described. “The n—a say something like ‘Hey, man.’ That n—a said, BOW! He slapped the dog s—t outta me.”

Barnes and Jackson couldn’t believe it, but Snoop put it on his “mama” that he wasn’t lying. In a clip from the movie, Snoop looks stunned, as if he didn’t expect the hit at all, by his facial expression.

“He slapped the dog s—t out of me. But the n—a in me was finna punch him, right, but the actor in me, the actor in me was like,” said Snoop as he took his glasses off and straightened his posture, “and I shrugged it off, and I went to my next line, and I did that s—t and I killed it.”

“I don’t want to be with no more actors,” he joked. “Put me with some n—as.”

Snoop’s fans commented on the clip to talk about how lucky Vince was that Snoop chose to be an actor.

“Vince looked scared to death too.”‘

“Vince was like hey if I die, I die….. gotta go with the intrusive thoughts on this one!”

“Couldn’t have been murder was the case snoop!”

“Amazing story Vince Vaughn a brave one for that.”

The rap OG said he received a round of applause after a director yelled cut. Snoop said Vaughn hugged him after the scene, saying, “Don’t kill me, man. I just felt the urge,” and the two went on to finish the movie.

It’s coming up on the 20th anniversary of “Starsky & Hutch”, and this interview was the first time the public was told of what really went down. It seems like Snoop was the bigger man and let Vince slide just this one time.