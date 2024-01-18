‘Looking Like a Fool’: Kountry Wayne Slams Faizon Love’s ‘Hate’ for Other Comedians Weeks After Katt Williams Dissed Him on ‘Club Shay Shay’

Kountry Wayne is the latest comic to appear on “Club Shay Shay,” where he dragged fellow comedian Faizon Love for his alleged “hate” for other comedians. The sit-down comes a few weeks after Katt Williams dragged Love during his provocative appearance on the podcast.

Williams dragged several comedians during the nearly three-hour-long interview, including Love, for saying “it was easy to get a Netflix special.” Williams, who claims he has “12 specials” on the streaming platform while Love has none, called him a “Fat Faizon liar.” Katt added that he only helps comedians who are funnier than him.

(From left) Kountry Wayne slammed fellow comedian Faizon Love following Katt Williams’ provocative interview on “Club Shay Shay.” (Photos: “Club Shay Shay” screenshots, Comic Pierre screenshot/YouTube)

Upon hearing about the interview, Love viewed Williams’ interview as him “calling for help.”

Love also previously dissed Wayne during an interview with DJ Vlad last October after he was asked if he’d seen Wayne’s Netflix special, “Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer.” “I tried. I tried,” he said. “My eyelids said, ‘Come on, you got something else to do.'”

Wayne clapped back during his “Club Shay Shay” interview, stating that the comedy industry didn’t like Love. He believes Love has “figured out the internet” and was simply trying to get clout.

“He sounds stupid,” said Wayne. “If I had his career, I’d cry. If I’d been doing comedy —comedy is like a woman, it don’t want you. If you been doing that that long, bro, it don’t want you, dog.”

Kountry Wayne is the second comedian so far to fire off on Faizon Love the first was the 50 Million View Comedic Icon Katt Williams

😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/cUEvuZZgmH pic.twitter.com/eZXVT0sDzU — Do Me A Favor ✭ (@All_Cake88) January 18, 2024

After podcast host Shannon Sharpe noted that Love played Big Worm in “Friday,” Wayne noted that the 1995 film was made long ago.

“I feel bad for him because I’m like, ‘Man, bro, you don’t have to do that. I’ll show you the game.’ … When you up like this, and you get so much love, the hate got to come with it,” he continued. “You’re looking like a fool. Because you don’t got no information, and now you sounding stupid, man.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Wayne briefly addressed his past relationship with internet sensation and personality Jess Hilarious and how much child support he pays per months for his 10 kids. He also shared his belief that women cheat more than men and later revealed that he had paid for several Brazilian Butt Lifts for women who later left him.

Love has not yet responded to Wayne’s “Club Shay Shay” appearance, but fans online seem to be waiting for his response. One social media user said, “Faizon Love gon end up goin at Shannon Sharpe, and Kountry Wayne CRAZY as hell.”