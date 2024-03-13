‘You Look Weird’: Lil Rel Hits Back at Katt Williams for Calling Him ‘Ugly,’ Says He’s an Unattractive Guy Who Is Jealous of Kevin Hart

Lil Rel Howery, better known as Lil Rel, clapped back at Katt Williams over his infamous interview and for once calling him “ugly.”

During Williams’ appearance on “Club Shay Shay” in January, the comedian slammed several other comedy stars, including Kevin Hart. Williams criticized Hart’s film career and called him an industry plant. Williams also called Lil Rel “ugly” during a radio interview back in 2018.

Lil Rel (left) calls out Katt Williams (right) for going after him on “Club Shay Shay.” (Photos: “Club Shay Shay” screenshots/YouTube)

“They gon’ let you be a star, Lil Rel, but you ugly,” said Williams on Atlanta’s V-103 with Wanda Smith. “And white people don’t believe in ugly stars. They think you have to be somebody that women want to sleep with and men want to be. But because we Black, they say, ‘Oh you don’t even deserve that.’ So you get Kevin Hart, Lil Rel, Jerrod Carmichael all in a row. … Just dudes that no woman would talk to in Lenox mall, let alone you making ’em movie stars. Why? Because you know ain’t nobody gon’ sleep with them.”

Lil Rel hit back at Williams for his “ugly” comments during his appearance on “Club Shay Shay” host Shannon Sharpe. The “Get Out” actor also commented on Williams’ infamous interview during his appearance on the podcast.

“I don’t think I’m the finest n—a in the world,” said Lil Rel. “But a short n—a with a perm?”

Shape interjected to say, “Man, you know he’s gonna see this and respond,” which prompted Lil Rel to reply, “I don’t give a f—k.”

The “Uncle Drew” star went on to say that women would respond more to him looking like himself than to Williams with his short stature, a perm and mustache.

“It’s like, Katt, brother if I’m an ugly n—a, thank God ’cause that’s why nothing didn’t happen to me,” said the comedian. “Ain’t nobody approach me; ain’t nobody ask me to do s—t. I guess I’m an ugly, talented n—a. I’m OK with it,” seemingly a reference to Williams claiming that Harvey Weinstein and P Diddy propositioned him for sexual acts.

The 44-year-old went on to ask who Williams thinks he looks like while adding, “You’re not an attractive person. You look f—king weird.”

Sharpe asked when the beef with Williams got started, and Lil Rel responded that it was the interview with Smith where the “Pimpin’ Pimpin'” star called him “ugly” for no reason.

“Katt, if I’m ugly, thank God because that’s why nothing didn’t happen to me. Ain’t nobody approach me; ain’t nobody ask me to do ish. I’m an ugly talented… I’m okay with it.” – @lilrel4



Lil Rel dragged Williams some more and told a story about running into Dave Chappelle and Williams backstage at the Emmys a few years ago. He said Chappelle didn’t know they were beefing at the time, and the two men just stared at each other without speaking before Williams walked away.

After Sharpe asked Lil Rel if he really thought Williams was jealous of him, he said no and that he’d just been trash talking. However, he added that the “Friday After Next” actor is jealous of Hart while also giving him his flowers.

“I do think he’s jealous of Kevin Hart,” he said. “And it’s so weird because he don’t have to be. Like, brother, you are so f—kin’ successful. Like, you’re one of the most successful stand-up comedians we’ve ever seen.”

Lil Rel went on to say that instead of getting angry with other comedians, Williams should contact them and talk things through if he was upset about something that was said. He also said that all the greats should bury their beefs and get together to make a film like “Harlem Nights,” the classic film that featured comedians Eddie Murphy, Redd Foxx, Richard Pryor and Arsenio Hall.

“Katt, look, I’m just talkin’ s—t. I ain’t mad at you,” ,” he explained. “I respect the f—k out of you. You’re one of the greatest to ever do it. Even if you talk about me after this, I don’t really give a f—k. But, I respect you. And I respect all y’all.”

Lil Rel added that all the old beefs needed to be put to bed and things needed to be talked out. The entire “Club Shay Shay” interview can be seen below.