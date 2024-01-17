Griselda Rapper Benny The Butcher Tells Taylor Swift She Has to ‘Check In’ Ahead of Kansas City Chiefs Show Down In Buffalo

Rapper Benny The Butcher shared a message to Taylor Swift ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ AFC divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo, New York, on Jan. 21.

Benny is a hometown native of the western New York city and a huge Bills fan, and Swift is of course dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The “Lover” singer has been receiving a lot of media attention since she began dating Kelce, especially when attending his games. But Benny sent a special message to the pop star ahead of their teams going head to head.

Griselda rapper Benny the Butcher sends a message to Taylor Swift ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game against Butcher’s home team the Buffalo Bills. (Photos: Johnny Nunez/WireImage; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global; Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The “New Bills” artist also shared a post featuring a photograph of himself sporting a knee-length black leather jacket with a fur-like lapel. Benny also is wearing a matching ski mask that covers his neck and a pair of shades — no doubt a hint about the current freezing temperatures in Buffalo.

On Instagram, he also added a picture of Bills receiver Stefon Diggs wearing a blue and red Bills jacket while standing in front of a Cadillac as team quarterback and captain Josh Allen can be seen holding a football. The post also included a video of Bills fans celebrating in the stands.

39-year-old Benny captioned the post, “Tell Taylor Swift tap in when she get to Buffalo #BillsMafia.” On X he wrote in the caption, “Tell Taylor Swift tap in when she land in Buffalo next week.”

Tell Taylor Swift tap in when she land in Buffalo next week pic.twitter.com/67eUa9FohM — BENNY THE BUTCHER (@BennyBsf) January 16, 2024

Fans online seem to be a bit taken aback by Benny’s request, but many seem to be buying into what they believe he meant. One fan replied on X, “Tap in or check in?” while another said, “Taylor Swift checking in with Benny the Butcher would be hilarious.

A handful suggested that the two musicians perform during the game at halftime and even collaborate on a song together, “Benny the butcher ft. Taylor swift – the tale of two realities.”

On Instagram, there were more funny remarks, including one social media user who joked, “Ayye its the fact @getbenny told oh girl to tap in like she street hell she not even sidewalk.” Another said, “Someone’s gotta snatch Taylor Swift’s chain.”

Benny The Butcher’s newest album, “Everybody Can’t Go” drops on Jan. 26. His Def Jam debut features guest appearances from Stove God Cooks, Lil Wayne, Curren$y, Action Bronson, and Benny’s Griselda group mate Conway the Machine.