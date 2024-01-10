Gabrielle Union Caught Liking Posts Shading Vivica A. Fox for Supposedly Undermining Taraji P. Henson’s Fight for Pay Equality

Gabrielle Union is standing in solidarity with Black actresses calling out pay and treatment inequalities in Hollywood, and her X interactions are proof of her doing so.

The multi-hyphenate’s likes on the social app formerly known as Twitter generated discourse when some fans noticed posts that implied she was not keen on Vivica A. Fox’s recent comments about the viral topic.

For weeks now, the narrative of Black women in Hollywood being undervalued, having to fight for lowball salaries, and more, have made major headlines, thanks in part to members of “The Color Purple” cast speaking out about their own experiences.

Gabrielle Union (left) likes posts slamming Vivica A. Fox (right) for unsupportive comments about Taraji P. Henson (center) and other Black actresses experiences with pay disparity. (Photos: @gabunion/Instagram, @tarajiphenson/Instagram, @msvfox/Instagram)

Though the conversation is not a new one, Taraji P. Henson renewed interest in the matter when she was moved to tears while sharing that the disparities and never-ending battle for acknowledgment comparable to white peers have led her to consider abandoning the craft all together.

“I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do, getting paid a fraction of the cost,” Henson told Gayle King in a SiriusXM interview in December. “I’m tired of hearing my sisters say the same thing over and over.”

In a separate setting, her co-star Danielle Brooks, though not yet weathered by that fight, admitted that she has felt like accepting the bare minimum was a sacrifice she simply had to endure. Fox, however, does not identify with either of their sentiments.

Listen. Gab isnt the shady one here. That’s ALL Vivica.



Cause why the fuck is she even talking? Why is she actively working to undermine what Taraji is saying about HER mistreatment and the systematic mistreatment of Black women in Hollywood?



While starting in Tubi movies? https://t.co/RVf8ftPVRb — Kellee Terrell (@kelleent) January 9, 2024

“You know, darling, to each its own, you know what I mean? I’m very happy, very blessed, and to each its own. I didn’t have that experience, so you know, but to get your peace out is important. I totally understand that, and I love my girls for looking out for each other, but I’m good,” she told TMZ when asked about her thoughts on the women’s remarks.

Amid debates pitting Henson and Fox against each other, Union was observed liking posts shading the latter. “She hasn’t experienced Taraji’s successes either Next,” read a post. Another stated, “Vivica kissing a— won’t get you casted hun. She could’ve not answered the question.”

One observer added, “And if anyone knows what it’s like to be undermined publically by a Black pee after coming forward with her own allegations of discrimination/mistreatment, it’s Gab. Folks will throw you under the bus if it means keeping a sear or in Vivica’s case the slim chance of being invited.”

“The Perfect Find” superstar has previously weighed in on the equality issues of her industry. Piggybacking on Oscar-nominated Henson’s statements, Union released a tongue-in-cheek video about being a Black actress and producer. She mocked being mistaken for her peers, Black-led films’ box office success being undervalued, and feeling forced to work tirelessly to ensure financial stability.

Fox seemed to respond to the attention by liking and retweeting a TikToker’s video saying she was not being shady. The individual claimed Black celebrities using white representation and white publicists is the real root of the issues.