Garcelle Beauvais Schools White ‘RHOBH’ Cast Member on What Three Words You Shouldn’t Say to a Black Woman

Garcelle Beauvais is hardly done calling her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Dorit Kemsley to task over her racially insensitive comments. The rift between the women and their respective fan bases widened after the Jan. 3 episode aired.

In it, Beauvais addressed her growing frustrations with the fashion designer’s word choice during heated conversations. During a lunch outing, “The Jamie Foxx Show” actress explained, “I feel like … there’s a pattern with you that I don’t know whether you’re aware of or not, but I’m just going to be completely blunt. It feels like an unconscious Karen behavior with you.”

The apparent rift between Garcelle Beauvais (left) and Dorit Kemsley (right) widens after actress schools her on the implications of describing Black women with words like attack, aggressive, and angry. (Photos: @garcelle/Instagram; @doritkemsley/Instagram)

During a December episode of the show, the former model called out Dorit for saying she felt attacked by the only Black “RHOBH” cast member after Beauvais called her out for revealing that co-star Sutton Stracke made out with a chauffeur. The Haitian beauty would go on to express that she felt triggered when the word attacked was used to describe the confrontation.

As witnessed by viewers, Dorit’s wording regarding people of color has been a long-brewing issue for her former friend. “There’s certain words, when you point them at me, it has a completely different impact. You have to know who you’re dealing with,” said the former “The Real” co-host in the latest episode.

Garcelle had ZERO issues with Dorit until she made that comment about her kids being exposed to diversity through her Black, Filipino and Latino staff. Garcelle called her out on it and since then, Dorit’s been mad. That’s what it boils down to. #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/yqI7F7oY6V — Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) January 4, 2024

“There are three words you don’t say to Black women. You don’t say aggressive, you don’t say attack, and you don’t say angry because that’s labeling us,” added Beauvais. Kemsley was stunned and said that she was hurt by her co-star describing her as a Karen.

She stated that “accusation holds a lot of implications,” a sentiment that Beauvais tried to get her to understand about words that have a disparaging connotation for Black women. Elsewhere in their chat, a flashback of Kemsley stating her two children were exposed to “very multicultural” people through their hired help was made a talking point.

“I feel like two years ago, we were talking about people of color. Has there been growth since the last time you were like, people of color have worked for you?” asked Beauvais. Reactions to the exchange were plentiful.

“I really wish she just said ‘I understand exactly what you’re saying and all I ask is for you, Garcelle, to give me the benefit of the doubt’ instead of doubling down. Dorit just keeps digging her grave deeper,” read an X post.

Another X user wrote, “Garcelle IS attacking Dorit during this lunch! Dorit stay away from her, not to be trusted. There is a lot of deep damage and Garcelle Beauvais should take a look at it. I don’t know if that damage can be fix. Dorit is not perfect but this is insane.”

In 2019, the actress became the franchise’s first Black casting. At that time, the “RHOBH” had been on air for nine years and 10 seasons.