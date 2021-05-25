‘It Sucks and There’s No Excuse’: Garcelle Beauvais Presses Andy Cohen About the Long Wait to Diversify More of the ‘Housewives’ Franchise

Reality TV juggernaut Andy Cohen became a household fixture with his wildly popular series “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” in 2008 which followed franchises in New Jersey, Orange County and New York, to name a few.

But with each new iteration of the housewives series, fans noted the lack of Black women added as cast members outside of the Atlanta franchise. At least until last year when actress Garcelle Beauvais became the first Black housewife on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” The former “The Jamie Foxx Show” actress asked Cohen head on why it seemed as though he drug his feet on diversifying the cast.

Andy Cohen (top left), opens up to Garcelle Beauvais (right) about the ‘bad cycle’ of not adding women of color to the various housewife franchises. (Photo: @garcelle/Instagram)

“Because we had to wait for the perfect one, Garcelle,” Cohen responded during a Thursday, May 20, appearance on the “Going to Bed with Garcelle” podcast.

“I think part of the things is, I think that it was a bad cycle because then the longer you waited the more you wanted to get it absolutely perfect when you did cast a woman of color. You wanted that person to succeed.”

Cohen said there are people of color who were considered in the past, but ultimately claimed the desire “to get it right” made the decision-making challenging. “But the true answer is there is no excuse. It’s bad and there is not an excuse, and so I could spitball here and try to come up with twenty, but it sucks and there’s no excuse.”

After joining the Beverly Hills cast for season 10, Beauvais told “E!” she was glad to be the first woman of color. “I think it’s about time,” she said. “I think we all want to see ourselves represented in all aspects of life, right? So I think when they came to me, the timing was right, and I was happy. I was happy to get on board.”

This month, “The Real Housewives of New York” introduced its first Black cast member in Eboni K. Williams. Williams is an attorney who hosts Revolt TV’s news show, and co-hosts the “Holding Court” podcast.

“I’m beyond. I’m thrilled. I’m honored. It is my great hope that my presence on this show will just do it justice. Do Black women justice,” said Williams to “The Daily Dish.” “Do our culture justice. I can only hope to touch on the magic that are Black women. NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women.”