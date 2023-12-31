‘One Is Wayning More Than the Others’: Lil Wayne’s Rare Appearance With His Three Sons Has Fans In A Frenzy Over How Much They Look Like Him

Rapper Lil Wayne is not only considered one of the best rappers of his generation but also one of the coolest dads.

The Young Money music mogul, who discovered both Nicki Minaj and Drake, is the proud father of three boys and one girl.

Lil Wayne and his four children during Thanksgiving. From Left: Kameron, Neal, Dwayne, Lil Wayne, Reginae Carter (Photo: ItsReginaeCarter/Instagram )

During the Christmas holiday break, the 41-year-old father took his three sons out for a guys night to see the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, Dec. 28. The “Lollipop” chart-topper was captured courtside with his eldest son, Dwayne, 15, from his relationship with Sarah Vivan, Kameron, 14, from his relationship with Lauren London, and Neal, 14, from his relationship with Nivea Hamilton.

Each boy smiled at the camera as paparazzi rushed to snap the Carter men as the Lakers dominated the Charlotte Hornets 133-112.

Fans also loved seeing the foursome after pictures circulated on social media.

Lil Wayne with his littler Waynes pic.twitter.com/ZS0U21pXw9 — Crypto Weezy (@Crypto_Weezyy) December 29, 2023

One thing that fans noticed is how one son, Neal Carter, seems to be the spitting image of him, sharing his chocolate brown complexion, while the other two, Dwayne and Kameron, favor their mothers, who are lighter skinned.

“The printer was running low on Wayne with the one on the end. They are an adorable bunch of Waynes tho,” one person joked.

Nivea’s son, Neal, not only shares his father’s complexion but also his swag. A couple could not help but write, “One is wayning more than the others” and “Damn that little boy with the dreads is literally mini Lil Wayne.”

The children may not all have the same skin tone as their dad, but they all have his face, as this wasn’t the first instance where people noted the striking resemblance between the children and their dad.

Earlier in the year, London brought Kameron to a Lakers game, and fans couldn’t help but notice the uncanny similarity between him and his Grammy Award-winning father. Comments poured in about their “strong genes,” describing Kameron as a literal “copy + paste” of his dad.

Missing from the crew was Reginae, Wayne’s oldest child and only daughter. The 25-year-old socialite and reality star is probably the best known of all his children.

She and her mother, Toya Johnson-Rushing, have made a way for themselves by breaking into reality television and branching off into books and other businesses. The onetime Clark Atlanta University student is never shy about sharing her family with her 7.2 million followers.