‘Looking Like Steve Harvey’: Woman’s Veneers Draw Brutal Comparisons, Begging the Question Has the Cosmetic Dentistry Trend Gone Too Far?

A video of a woman’s trip to the dentist to get veneers on her teeth went viral online, and now the patient’s new bright whites are receiving comparisons to the chompers of comedian Steve Harvey.

The veneer makeover has been trending for a while now as people share their experiences online. The Cosmetic Lane’s X account shared the video on the platform on Dec. 28, and the video has been viewed more than 11 million times. A woman is seen smiling for the camera prior to getting her teeth done as well as after her “Veneer Transformation,” and her new teeth do look nice. However, many noted that her new teeth may be almost too perfect, and comparisons to Harvey’s notable smile ensued online.

After an unidentified woman gets veneers, and her new teeth are compared to Steve Harvey’s infamous bright white smile on social media. (Photos: @TheCosmeticLane/X, @iamsteveharveytv/Instagram)

Dental veneers are thin composite, porcelain or zirconia shells that are attached to a person’s front teeth. They are meant to improve the shape, size, color and appearance of teeth.

Many X users thought the woman already had perfect teeth and just needed a whitening treatment, not veneers. “All she needed was whitening if that and instead she left looking like a descendant of Steve Harvey :/,” replied one user. Another X user echoed the sentiment. “She didn’t even need veneers now she looking like Steve Harvey.”

Veneer Transformation 😁 pic.twitter.com/UEKIF5z6WU — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) December 28, 2023

Another X user wrote, “One girl’s veneers got ‘Steve Harvey’ & ‘Invisalign’ trending. woof.”

one girl's veneers got "Steve Harvey" & "Invisalign" trending. woof — Khafre Williams (@KhafWill) December 28, 2023

The chatter continued as many wondered if the trend of veneers in cosmetic dentistry had gone too far. Several celebrities who have seemingly gotten veneers garnered the wrath of online trolls after sharing pictures of their dental work on social media.

In 2018, “Love & Hip-Hop” star Juelz Santana debuted his new grill, courtesy of Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein in New York after losing his front teeth due to drug abuse. New veneers can be costly and can set a person back anywhere from $500 to $2500 per tooth. Santana’s new smile earned the attention of 50 Cent, who said the veneer trend is “going to far now.”

Miami rapper Trick Daddy also received new veneers after wearing a grill for decades. The recording artist reportedly spent $60,000 on dental work after neglecting his teeth for decades. Rapper Plies also got dental work done after wearing a grill for years and showed off his bright whites on Instagram back in 2021.

Another personality who was mercilessly dragged was King Harris, the son of rapper T.I. Harris, after he premiered his new pearly whites on Instagram back in August. Coincidentally, Harris was also compared to Harvey following the debut.

“Now why he gave that lil boy them big a– Steve Harvey teeth,” replied one user. “This lil n—a can take a bite out of crime,” joked another.

Harvey is often the butt of jokes due to his mega-white smile, and he sometimes shares social media posts making fun of him on his own social media pages. In one post, the comedian shared a picture of a cheeseburger with onions that fans said resembled him with the caption, “Stop sending me this $!&# [laughing crying emoji].”

Stop sending me this $!&# 😂 pic.twitter.com/aMKGo4794C — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 1, 2023

According to The Washington Post, singer Selena Gomez, former star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Nene Leakes, and Kim Kardashian all have veneers. However, Jasper Family Dental notes that they can have negative side effects including tooth sensitivity while eating cold or hot foods, pain and discomfort, tooth pulp injury and gum inflammation.