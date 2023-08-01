‘Burger Look Like Steve Harvey’: Steve Harvey Fans Are In Tears Over His Hilarious Response After Critic Compares His Mustache and Teeth to Fast Food

Steve Harvey recently expressed his wish for social media users to “stop sending” him photos of a burger that appeared to be his look-alike.

The comedian reacted to a viral tweet made by a Twitter user who shared a photo of her cheeseburger with two large onion slices packed in it. It appeared as if the fast food meal reminded the woman of Harvey’s thick mustache, teeth, and his wide grin.

Steve Harvey tells social media users to “stop” after they compare his teeth and smile to a particular food item. (Pictured: @iamsteveharvey/Instagram)

“Why they give me these big onion slices, my burger look like Steve Harvey,” she penned.

Her tweet quickly garnered over 17.4 million views with more than 340,000 interactions. It wasn’t long before Harvey received word about his non-living double, and issued a PSA to those who kept sending him the now-viral tweet.

“Stop sending me this $!&#,” he wrote while attaching a screenshot of the burger on his Twitter page.

Stop sending me this $!&# 😂 pic.twitter.com/aMKGo4794C — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 1, 2023

The “Family Feud” host also added a laughing emoji, so it can be inferred that he did not take the comparison to heart. Several fans also found amusement in Harvey’s reply, and even applauded him for the way he handled the gag.

“Wow, he took the joke so well.”

“I’m actually crying because Steve Harvey was sitting at home watching TV and then a fast food worker put onions on a burger and now we are here.”

“Now I cannot unsee it @IAmSteveHarvey.”

“We need a side-by-side…”

“Steve Harvey finding Steve Harvey memes is always hilarious.”

Harvey regularly interacts with fans online and has no problem joining in on the jokes made about him from time to time. A few weeks ago, the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” actor was the latest target of a death hoax after he was accidentally mixed up in a death announcement on Twitter involving someone else.

The hashtag #RipHarvey became a trending topic following the passing of a popular Kentucky sports fanatic named Harvey. However, several people began believing that the hashtag was meant for the beloved philanthropist.

After the hashtag made it to Twitter’s “United Stated trends” page, Harvey addressed the hearsay by poking fun at the viral tweet while using another popular meme of himself.