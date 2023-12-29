Original Celie from Broadway’s ‘The Color Purple’ Demands Royalties for ‘I’m Here’ Song Lyrics Used in New Film Adaptation

The actress who originated the role of Celie Harris in the original Broadway production of “The Color Purple” says she wants royalties for the lyrics she contributed to the song “I’m Here.”

LaChanze, who set the tone for Fantasia Barrino‘s Oscar-nominated role, won a Best Actress Tony Award when she played Celie in 2006.

Tony Award-winning actress LaChanze demands royalties for contributing song lyrics for “I’m Here” in the new movie, “The Color Purple.” (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

On Dec. 26, LaChanze — whose full name is Rhonda LaChanze Sapp — shared a message on X, stating how thrilled she was over the success of the 2023 film adaptation of the musical while addressing remarks she received about her involvement.

“I am getting a lot of DM’s and posts about why I’ve been left out of the press as the original Celie in the @TheColorPurple (musical),” she wrote. “I am thrilled for the movie’s success! Happy for all involved. However, I do want my royalty fee for the lyrics I added to ‘I’M HERE.'”

“I’m Here” was written by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. However, LaChanze told Time Magazine that she was asked for her input during rehearsals, and the words poured right out.

“I said, ‘I wanna flirt with somebody, I know I got my sister. She can’t be with me. But she’s still my sister, and I know she loves me and my children,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t put it together in the way they did, but my feelings, my emotions, and my thoughts about what I was experiencing as the actor embodying Celie they put in the song. So I like to say I helped write the song.”

Fans reacted to the 62-year-old Broadway star’s post on X. One fan replied, “You were AMAZING!! Your version of ‘I’m Here’ is extraordinary.” Another fan wrote, “Your version has gotten me through some things! I hope you get what’s owed to you.”

Yet another added, “It was one of the first shows I ever saw on Broadway and you absolutely changed my life. I continue to aspire to the level of vulnerability and truth that I experienced in your performance.”

“I’m Here” is performed by Barrino in the film adaptation of the musical and serves as the climax of the film. The season 3 winner of “American Idol” also starred as Celie in the Broadway version of the production back in 2007 and 2008. She was joined by Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Ciara, and Halle Bailey in the new film adaptation.

“The Color Purple” reportedly had the biggest opening for any film on Christmas Day since 2009. The Warner Bros. production earned an estimated $18.15 million on the first day, beating out both “Aquaman 2” and “Wonka.” Oprah Winfrey, who played Sophia in the original 1985 movie, was an executive producer on the project.