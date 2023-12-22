Oprah Winfrey Fans Say ‘Nasty Energy’ Is at Play Amid Speculation That Mogul Snubbed Whoopi Goldberg During ‘Color Purple’ Reunion on ‘The View’

The promotional tour for “The Color Purple” reimagined has spawned some full-circle moments for members of its cast, such as stars Danielle Brooks and Fantasia Barrino reprising their Broadway roles as Sophia and Celie, respectively.

The movie, which opens on Christmas Day, also sees the return of Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the original 1985 film as Sophia. In its latest iteration, she took on the role of executive producer alongside Steven Spielberg, who directed the original film.

The media mogul has been front and center for a bevy of photo shoots and interviews, however, her absence from the cast’s Dec. 13 appearance on “The View” has become the subject of chatter, alleging tension between Winfrey, the talk show’s producers, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Goldberg also starred as Celie in the original film based on author Alice Walker’s novel of the same name. A purported source told Page Six that the recent promo stop at the round table was a “missed opportunity” for the billionaire and EGOT winner to reconnect.

The outlet released a report claiming that “‘The View’ is pissed that Oprah avoided ‘The View'” on the Nov. 27 pre-recorded episode. Barrino, Brooks, fellow actress Taraji P. Henson, and director Blitz Bazawule instead appeared on the show, which featured a special introduction from Winfrey for the “Favorite Things” segment.

A HARPO spokesperson explained that a scheduling conflict was the source of the business-savvy entertainer’s absence. “As one of the producers, there have been appearances Ms. Winfrey did not participate in with the cast, and was unable to be in New York when this segment was filmed right after Thanksgiving. She is overjoyed to see the cast have their moment,” said the individual in a statement to Page Six.

Amid since-debunked rumors of a rift between Winfrey and Henson over the “Empire” star’s pay, other speculations among the crew have cropped up.

The way this debunks messy bitches videos saying Oprah and Whoopi were fighting at the view. When Oprah wasn't even there smdh, y'all need to get tf online and go outside. pic.twitter.com/pd0QDGXSOh — Maddie's Green Reading Dress (@PoeticJusticeK) December 22, 2023

“It’s a real nasty energy around the Color Purple press run. First Whoopi calling out Oprah’s snub from back in the day, now Taraji’s disassociation due to her angst w/ industry snubs. And although her styling has been amazing, Fantasia does not look happy in her press photos,” read one post.

“I mean Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah beefing over the movie too because Oprah told Fantasia, Whoopi wouldnt be interested to mentor Fannie and Whoopi felt blindsided. Truth is Oprah didnt want to share the success with the original star of The Color Purple,” read another post.

Winfrey, who has appeared on “The Sherri Shepherd Show,” “The Drew Barrymore Show,” and “CBS Mornings,” also joined the movie’s four female stars for an interview with DeVon Franklin. The 69-year-old spoke about fighting to increase the film’s budget from $50 million to $100 million.

“There is no question that Alice Walker is the mother of it all from her writing it in 1982, but I feel like I am the godmother of it…if it was going to go forward in another iteration, it was really important to me that, number one, I find a way to be involved to support the cast and the team that was doing it and to give it what it deserved,” Winfrey told Franklin.

Ahead of its cinema debut, the project has garnered critical acclaim, with many fueling Oscar buzz for the film and Barrino.